By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Aug 21 The euro hit a two-month high
against a broadly weaker dollar on Friday, after more weak
economic data from China added to doubts that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will be able to raise interest rates next month.
With the latest Chinese numbers showing factory activity
shrinking at its fastest pace in 6-1/2 years in August,
investors are becoming increasingly concerned that the world's
second-largest economy may be slowing sharply.
Markets had been reckoning that a solid U.S. economy could
prompt the Fed to raise rates as soon as September, but the
latest data from China, along with sliding commodity prices and
unconvincing U.S. inflation data, has led most investors to take
their bets on a September hike off the table.
The euro, which is used as a "funding" currency borrowed to
buy riskier but higher-yielding emerging market currencies, hit
a two-month high of $1.1295 as investors reversed such
trades and bought it back.
Data showing euro zone business growth unexpectedly
accelerating this month gave the euro a brief boost, but most
investors reckon external factors are more important drivers at
the moment.
"The best thing you can argue is that the market had a
significant underweight euro position and over time that
position is being squeezed out - risk aversion means people are
being forced to reduce positions," said fund manager Insight's
head of currency investment in London, Paul Lambert.
"We've seen slightly better data in Europe but with
commodity prices doing what they're doing there's not much
prospect of them hitting their inflation target."
Although the euro has held up relatively well over the past
few months as worries over Greece and China have kept risk
appetite subdued, most major banks still expect it to end the
year significantly lower, as ultra-loose monetary policy in the
euro zone diverges with tighter U.S. policy.
"Even if the Fed waits a couple of months, they're still
going to be miles ahead of the European Central Bank, so the
story still stands," said DZ Bank currency analyst Sonja Marten
in Frankfurt.
Hurt by the euro's gains, the dollar index fell to 95.325
, its weakest since June 30. Against the yen, which is
also used as a funding currency and is a more traditional safe
haven, the dollar fell to its weakest in six weeks, down 0.7
percent on the day at 122.46 yen.
"In an eerie repeat of the 2013 taper tantrum, the latest
risk selloff is mutating into a USD selloff," wrote Credit
Agricole analysts. "The taper tantrum was Fed-induced while the
latest bout of risk aversion is fuelled by concerns about China.
The USD-weakness thus seems to be more of a collateral damage."
