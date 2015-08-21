* Growth worries seen delaying Fed hike

* Unwinding of carry trades supporting euro

* Dollar index at 8-week low

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Aug 21 The euro hit a two-month high against a broadly weaker dollar on Friday, after more weak economic data from China added to doubts that the U.S. Federal Reserve will be able to raise interest rates next month.

With the latest Chinese numbers showing factory activity shrinking at its fastest pace in 6-1/2 years in August, investors are becoming increasingly concerned that the world's second-largest economy may be slowing sharply.

Markets had been reckoning that a solid U.S. economy could prompt the Fed to raise rates as soon as September, but the latest data from China, along with sliding commodity prices and unconvincing U.S. inflation data, has led most investors to take their bets on a September hike off the table.

The euro, which is used as a "funding" currency borrowed to buy riskier but higher-yielding emerging market currencies, hit a two-month high of $1.1295 as investors reversed such trades and bought it back.

Data showing euro zone business growth unexpectedly accelerating this month gave the euro a brief boost, but most investors reckon external factors are more important drivers at the moment.

"The best thing you can argue is that the market had a significant underweight euro position and over time that position is being squeezed out - risk aversion means people are being forced to reduce positions," said fund manager Insight's head of currency investment in London, Paul Lambert.

"We've seen slightly better data in Europe but with commodity prices doing what they're doing there's not much prospect of them hitting their inflation target."

Although the euro has held up relatively well over the past few months as worries over Greece and China have kept risk appetite subdued, most major banks still expect it to end the year significantly lower, as ultra-loose monetary policy in the euro zone diverges with tighter U.S. policy.

"Even if the Fed waits a couple of months, they're still going to be miles ahead of the European Central Bank, so the story still stands," said DZ Bank currency analyst Sonja Marten in Frankfurt.

Hurt by the euro's gains, the dollar index fell to 95.325 , its weakest since June 30. Against the yen, which is also used as a funding currency and is a more traditional safe haven, the dollar fell to its weakest in six weeks, down 0.7 percent on the day at 122.46 yen.

"In an eerie repeat of the 2013 taper tantrum, the latest risk selloff is mutating into a USD selloff," wrote Credit Agricole analysts. "The taper tantrum was Fed-induced while the latest bout of risk aversion is fuelled by concerns about China. The USD-weakness thus seems to be more of a collateral damage." (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Alison Williams/Ruth Pitchford)