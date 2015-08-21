* Growth worries seen delaying Fed hike
* Euro tops $1.13
* Dollar index at 8-week low
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Aug 21 The dollar fell broadly on
Friday, dropping to a two-month low against the euro, as weak
factory data from economic giant China added to doubts the
Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates next month.
Chinese manufacturing activity shrank at its fastest pace in
6-1/2 years in August, compounding investor concerns over
slowing growth in the world's No. 2 economy and its potential
impact on global growth.
Markets had been reckoning that a solid U.S. economy could
prompt the Fed to raise rates for the first time in nearly ten
years as soon as September.
However, weak Chinese data, sliding commodity prices and
unconvincing U.S. inflation data have poured cold water on
expectations of a near-term U.S. rate hike. Higher rates would
raise borrowing costs for consumers and companies, possibly
hurting spending and economic growth.
The euro, which is used as a "funding" currency borrowed to
buy riskier but higher-yielding emerging market currencies,
topped $1.13 as investors reversed such trades and bought
it back. That level for euro, last trading against the dollar at
$1.1282, was last seen in late June.
The dollar index of major currencies traded against
the greenback was down for a third day and off 60 percent to
95.40, the lowest since June 30.
Against the yen, which is also used as a funding currency
and is a more traditional safe haven, the dollar fell to its
weakest in six weeks, down 0.7 percent on the day at 122.46 yen
.
"Receding expectations for the Fed to raise rates at its
coming meeting on Sept. 16-17 wields the potential to weaken the
dollar further over the short run," said Joe Manimbo, senior
market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington. "However, a door seen as still ajar to a move next
month should help limit losses in the dollar."
Data showing euro zone business growth unexpectedly
accelerating this month gave the euro a brief boost, but most
investors reckon external factors are more important drivers at
the moment.
"The best thing you can argue is that the market had a
significant underweight euro position, and over time, that
position is being squeezed out - risk aversion means people are
being forced to reduce positions," said Paul Lambert, fund
manager Insight's head of currency investment in London.
