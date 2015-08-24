* Currency markets in risk-off mode on China growth worries
* Low-yielding euro, yen up on unwinding of carry trades
* Commodity, emerging market currencies slump
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 24 The euro hit a 6 1/2-month high
and the yen struck a 1 1/2-month peak against the dollar on
Monday as investors dumped riskier assets and flocked to
currencies often seen as safe havens on fears about a slowdown
in the Chinese and global economies.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's performance
against a basket of six major currencies fell 0.7 percent
to its lowest in two months as investors pushed back
expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve in September.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell below 2
percent, diminishing the dollar's allure.
The euro jumped to $1.1499, its highest level since
February. It last stood at $1.1470, up 0.6 percent on the day,
with its sustained rise in the past few weeks likely to cause
much unease within the European Central Bank.
The dollar slid to 120.73 yen, down more than a full
yen from 121.96 late in New York on Friday, reaching a low last
seen on July 9. It was last trading at 121 yen, down 0.8 percent
in the day.
Asian stocks slumped to 3-year lows as slide in Chinese
equities gathered pace while European stock markets all started
the day in the red. U.S. stock futures also pointed to deep
losses, highlighting the glum sentiment that has overtaken
global markets since the Chinese devalued the yuan this month.
"The meltdown in stock markets and the sharp fall in US
yields is unambiguously negative for dollar/yen," said Petr
Krpata, currency strategist at ING. "As long as the current
market environment persists, the chances of dollar/yen breaking
below the psychological 120 level are increasing."
The commodity-linked Australian dollar slid to
six-year lows and many less-liquid emerging market currencies
plunged on worries about foreign capital outflows after Chinese
shares tumbled more than 8 percent.
Worries about a slowing Chinese economy, and in turn global
growth, engulfed markets after a run on weak economic indicators
from China in recent weeks, including Friday's survey showing a
further deterioration in China's manufacturing activity.
Traders said while the weakness in the dollar reflected
doubts whether the Federal Reserve will be able to hike interest
rates next month, without clear signals from the U.S. central
bank so far, many commodity and emerging market currencies would
continue to struggle.
"In an environment like this, the Fed would usually ease its
policy. But so far the Fed hasn't said so, which is amplifying
risk for markets," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of bond
investments in Tokyo at PineBridge Investments.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)