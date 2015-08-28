* Dollar supported by robust U.S. GDP data
* Investors await comments from Jackson Hole symposium
* Euro down around 1 percent on week
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 28 The dollar held steady against a
basket of major currencies on Friday as a sense of calm returned
to financial markets, capping off a tumultuous week when the
greenback hit seven-month lows against the euro and the yen.
The dollar was also benefiting from upbeat U.S. data which
has bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve could raise interest
rates at the end of this year. Besides, month-end rebalancing
flows are likely to support the dollar, traders said.
The dollar index was at 95.654, off a one-week high
of 96.031 set on Thursday. Since diving to a seven-month trough
of 92.621 on Monday, the index has recovered more than 3
percent.
Against the yen, the greenback bounced above 121, a
remarkable recovery from Monday's seven-month low of 116.15. It
last stood at 121.05 yen. The yen gave a muted reaction to data
showing Japan's inflation fell to zero percent, the
lowest in two years.
The euro was trading at $1.1280, having been knocked
off its lofty perch above $1.1700 hit on Monday when global
stock markets were caught in a tailspin and investors unwound
euro-funded carry trades.
Lifting the spirits of dollar bulls, data showed the U.S.
economy grew faster than initially thought in the second
quarter, an outcome that kept the chance of a U.S. interest rate
hike this year on the table.
"Coupled with the stabilisation in global risk appetite, the
market now again entertains the idea of a potential Fed rate
hike this year in December," said Petr Krpata, currency
strategist at ING.
He said Friday's focus was on the August University of
Michigan Confidence index after influential Fed policymaker
William Dudley's reference to it earlier in the week.
"A solid number should underpin the bullish dollar trend of
the past days and further support the currency against the euro
and the yen."
The market will also be keenly waiting for more comments on
policy normalisation from Fed officials attending the Aug. 27-29
Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. Expectations for a September
move have dwindled after a few Fed officials sounded a bit more
cautious, citing global market turmoil and slower Chinese
growth.
In Europe, some of the focus will be on German inflation
data and any signs of disinflation is likely to add to pressure
on the European Central Bank to either increase its asset buying
programme or extend it beyond September 2016.
"Contrary to the situation on the other side of the Atlantic
... the ECB is doing absolutely everything apart from thinking
about a rate hike," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency strategist at
Commerzbank.
"Things will only get interesting for the FX market once it
becomes increasingly clear that the ECB will extend its bond
purchasing programme beyond September 2016."
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)