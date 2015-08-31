* Dollar index on track for monthly loss
* U.S. data may offer clues to Fed rate-hike timing
* Yen and euro firm as lower stocks hits risk sentiment
(updates, adds euro zone inflation)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 31 The dollar lost ground against
the safe-haven yen and the low-yielding euro on Monday as global
stock markets began the week in the red, prompting investors to
trim bets against currencies popularly used to fund risky carry
trades.
Under carry trades, investors sell a low-yielding currency
to buy a riskier, higher-yielding ones for better returns. When
volatility rises in global financial markets and stocks fall,
they tend to take these positions off the table.
European shares fell, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC on
track for their worst month in four years. Chinese stock markets
also fell while U.S. stock futures pointed to a weak start.
Volumes were relatively low with London shut for a holiday.
In Europe, data showed euro zone inflation was unchanged in
August, rising 0.2 percent year-on-year. And while it would
offer some comfort to the European Central Bank in the short
term, any further drop due to crude oil prices in coming months
would build pressure on the central bank to act.
And with a U.S. rate increase possible as early as next
month, traders said, the dollar's losses would be limited.
"Stocks markets are in focus and absence of risk appetite is
acting as a headwind to the dollar," said Niels Christensen, FX
strategist at Nordea. "Having said that, with a September rate
hike back in focus, I am biased towards more downside in the
euro against the dollar."
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.15 percent on the
day at 95.970, and 1.4 percent lower for the month. It was well
above a seven-month low of 92.621 reached a week ago as the
prospect of a slowdown in China sent global stocks plunging.
The dollar shed 0.4 percent to 121.25 yen, down about
2.2 percent for August, but well above a seven-month low of
116.15 touched a week ago. The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.1210
, below last week's high of $1.1715 but still up 2.4
percent for the month.
Nonfarm payrolls data on Friday will provide clues on
whether the Fed might raise rates as soon as its mid-September
meeting. U.S. business surveys, factory orders and trade data
will also be released this week.
The dollar could gain if U.S. data bolsters expectations for
a Fed rate rise within weeks, but the focus will be on whether
risk sentiment holds up under such a scenario.
"We think September liftoff is not necessarily bad for risk
sentiment," said Tan Teck Leng, FX strategist at UBS Wealth
Management in Singapore. Further rate increases by the Fed are
likely to occur gradually and Fed Chair Janet Yellen will
probably err on the side of dovishness, he said.
"Given this view, we still maintain a view that markets will
be risk-friendly, and hence look for further yen and euro
weakness versus the dollar," he said.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said in a speech at the
annual central bankers' meeting in Wyoming on Saturday that U.S.
inflation was likely to rebound as pressure from the dollar
fades, allowing the Fed to raise rates gradually.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Alison
Williams)