* Dollar reclaims ground lost to euro and yen
* Wall Street rallies
* U.S. hiring data feed rate-hike speculation
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Sept 2 The dollar rose on Wednesday as
fragile global stock markets steadied and U.S. hiring data
encouraged speculation that Federal Reserve policymakers will
raise interest rates later this month.
Stock market gains, including a rise of about 1 percent
in early Wall Street trading, slowed a rush to unwind
carry trades that have boosted the safe-haven yen and the
low-yielding euro in the past few weeks. Both fell against the
dollar on Wednesday.
China's slowing and worries about global growth had prompted
investors to cut unfavourable bets in the yen and the euro, both
of which have been popular for funding trades involving the sale
of low-yielding currencies to buy riskier, higher-yielding
assets.
The dollar index, a measure of six major currencies
valued against the greenback, was last up 0.40 percent and had
added to gains when payrolls processor ADP reported that U.S.
private payrolls increased 190,000 last month.
While that was below economists' expectations for a gain of
201,000 jobs, it was a step up from the 177,000 positions
created in July and was followed by government data showing
nonfarm productivity advanced at its fastest pace in 1-1/2 years
during the second quarter.
"The data lean in the direction of a rate hike," said David
Gilmore, partner at Foreign Exchange Analytics in Essex,
Connecticut.
The chances of an interest rate hike this month, which would
add to the allure for investors of dollar-denominated assets,
had been dulled by a global stock market selloff following poor
economic data from China.
The dollar was last up 0.75 percent at 120.10 yen,
rising from a low of 119.225 yen as calm returned to equity
markets. The yen had jumped about 1.6 percent on Tuesday when
global stocks fell sharply.
With eyes also on Thursday's European Central Bank meeting,
the euro fell 0.6 percent to $1.1210, having rallied 0.9
percent on Tuesday when it rose to $1.1332.
The dollar gained more than 1 percent against the Swiss
franc to 0.9680 francs.
Meanwhile, the Australian dollar earlier hit a 6-1/2-year
low of $0.6982, pummelled by sliding oil and commodity prices.
Its decline was accelerated by weaker-than-expected domestic
growth in the second quarter due to falling exports, and it was
last trading flat at $0.7021.
China is a big export market for Australia and the Aussie is
used as a liquid proxy for exposure to that country.
