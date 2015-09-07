(updates, adds details about Chinese FX reserves)
* Yen drops as European and Japanese stocks start week
higher
* U.S. data fails to provide clarity on Fed rate-hike timing
* Chinese FX reserves shows biggest monthly drop
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 7 The dollar rose against the
safe-haven yen and Swiss franc on Monday, regaining some poise
as European and Japanese stock markets started the week with
gains that underpinned risk sentiment.
Volumes are expected to wane later in the session with the
United States closed for a holiday.
And with Chinese stocks ending in the red after a four-day
holiday, most investors were cautious before the monthly update
on China's economic health in the coming week, with August
global trade data out on Tuesday unlikely to offer much solace.
At the G20 meeting at the weekend, policymakers agreed to
oppose competitive devaluations and give more transparency in
communicating policy shifts, but gave investors little insight
into future macro trends.
On Friday, a mixed U.S. jobs report gave few clues to
investors trying to determine when the Federal Reserve will
finally hike interest rates.
The dollar was up 0.35 percent against the yen at
119.40, moving away from the day's low of 118.66 and taking back
some of Friday's 1 percent tumble. It was up 0.3 percent against
the Swiss franc at 0.9745.
The euro was steady at $1.1145, having gained in
recent weeks as investors unwound euro-funded carry trades in
which they borrowed euros to invest in high-yielding currencies.
"While there was some weakness in Chinese stocks, it wasn't
a capitulation which many had feared. So investors are not as
risk averse, with Japan's Nikkei closing with gains," said
Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
"So the dollar remains a buy as the non-farm payrolls was
reasonably constructive."
U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased less than expected last
month, marking a slowdown from July's upwardly revised gain, but
the jobless rate dropped to its lowest in almost 7-1/2 years and
wages accelerated.
The figures came amid anxiety about falling global stocks
markets and China's slowing economy, which have led investors to
pare back bets that the Fed will raise interest rates as early
as its meeting this month.
Data from China showed foreign exchange reserves posting
their biggest monthly fall on record in August, reflecting
Beijing's attempts to halt a slide in the yuan and stabilise
financial markets following its surprise move to devalue the
currency last month.
China's reserves, the world's largest, fell by $93.9 billion
last month to $3.557 trillion. It was much lower than the
$150-180 billion that some reckoned Beijing spent, but analysts
said with China's reserves dropping, the euro - a big
beneficiary in the past decade when reserves were rising - would
suffer.
"Over a period time, depending upon the way the Chinese
rebalance their reserves, it will have an impact on the major
currencies," Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS, said.
In a study released last week, Deutsche Bank analysts
estimated that for every $100 billion reduction is global
reserves, euro would fall by 3 big figures.
(Editing by Alison Williams)