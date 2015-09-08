* Dollar/yen dips as Asian shares slide after China import
data
* Euro also blips higher as dollar sags
* Sterling extends bounce from 4-mth lows
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Sept 8 The euro rose for a third
straight day against the dollar on Tuesday, as expectations that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week
faded amid a climate of worries over global growth.
The latest data showed China's imports tumbled in August,
the tenth consecutive drop, adding to concerns about the health
of the world's second-biggest economy and the implications for
other emerging markets and the rest of the globe.
The dollar gained almost 10 percent in the first quarter of
the year as investors prepared for a Fed "lift-off" of interest
rates. But the currency has since struggled, as jitters over
Greece and then China have reduced expectations that the Fed
will move at its September meeting next week.
"Market sentiment remains extremely fragile, predominantly
because of concerns about a China slowdown and emerging markets,
and then next week we've got the Fed," said Rabobank senior
currency strategist Jane Foley in London.
"So the market is trying to come to terms with that and work
out whether or not its positions are in the right place."
On Tuesday the euro was 0.1 percent higher at $1.1182
. Sterling was half a percent up at $1.5345, as
traders bought back the currency after a steep sell-off.
Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.7 percent at 120.23
, as numbers showed Japan's economy shrank less than
expected in the second quarter but capital expenditure fell more
than originally forecast.
Japan's Nikkei stock index fell 2.4 percent, dragged
lower as Shanghai stocks dropped in the wake of the
disappointing Chinese data.
"In terms of dollar/yen, it has been led back and forth by
equities - particularly the impact of Chinese shares on Japanese
stocks," said Koji Fukaya, president of FPG Securities in Tokyo.
"The correlation might last a few weeks, depending on what
Chinese authorities further do to shore up stocks, macroeconomic
data, and performance by U.S. equities. We are not at a full
blown financial crisis, so that is preventing many participants
from going long outright on the yen," he said.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)