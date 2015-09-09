* Dollar lifted by global rally in equities
* Loonie in focus ahead of c.bank meeting
* Swiss franc falls to 8-month low vs euro
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 9 The yen fell for the third
straight day on Wednesday as a rally in global stock markets
sapped demand for safe-haven assets, while the low-yielding euro
also weakened as a recent unwinding of risky euro-funded carry
trades took a breather.
Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 7.7 percent,
posting its biggest single-day gain in nearly seven years, after
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's comments raised hopes of more fiscal
stimulus. That set the stage for a 2 percent rally in European
stocks.
The dollar was up 0.7 percent at 120.62 yen while the
euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.1175, with the single
currency also suffering due to widening interest rate
differentials between two-year U.S. Treasury yields
and their comparable German bunds.
The euro had been supported in recent weeks as investors
unwound risky euro-funded carry trades which involved selling
euros to buy high-yielding currencies for better returns.
"In the short term, US-German rate spreads are pushing back
to their widest of the year and could start to weigh on the
euro," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.
"At the same time if there is - albeit temporarily - a
recovery in the risk environment, we should see a return of
euro-funded trades."
Ever since China devalued its currency in early August, a
move that sent shockwaves across global markets, the dollar has
followed a pattern of moving with the ebb and flow in risk
appetite. That pattern tends to favour the safe-haven yen and to
a certain degree the low-yielding euro when assets such as
stocks and commodities are widely sold.
"I don't see an end to risk sentiment driving currencies any
time soon," said Shusuke Yamada, chief Japan FX strategist at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Tokyo.
"It all goes back to China, where opaqueness remains over
its currency market, monetary policy and capital controls. The
forex market is most on edge about a further possible
devaluation of the yuan."
Riding high on the risk rally, the euro hit an 8-month high
against the safe-haven Swiss franc of 1.0970 francs
early in the Asian session, before slipping back to trade at
1.0940 francs.
Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar eased against the U.S. dollar
to C$1.3210 after gaining 0.8 percent on Tuesday as
crude oil, a major export for Canada, surged. A tumble in crude
prices had sent the loonie to an 11-year low last month.
The Bank of Canada is expected to keep rates unchanged at
0.5 percent in light of recently upbeat data after already
cutting twice this year, although market participants are
readying for dovish undertones. The decision is due at 1400 GMT.
