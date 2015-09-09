* Dollar lifted by global rally in equities

* Chinese PM says yuan adjustment very small

* Loonie in focus ahead of central bank meeting (updates, adds fresh quotes)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 9 The yen fell for the third straight day on Wednesday as a rally in global stock markets sapped demand for safe-haven assets, while the low-yielding euro also weakened as a recent unwinding of risky euro-funded carry trades took a breather.

Japan's Nikkei jumped 7.7 percent, posting its biggest single-day gain in nearly seven years, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's comments raised hopes of more fiscal stimulus. That set the stage for a 2 percent rally in European stocks with Wall Street also set for a rise.

The dollar was up 0.7 percent at 120.62 yen while the euro was down 0.5 percent at $1.1145, with the single currency also suffering due to widening interest rate differentials between two-year U.S. Treasury yields and their comparable German bunds.

The euro had been supported in recent weeks as investors unwound risky euro-funded carry trades which involved selling euros to buy high-yielding currencies for better returns.

"In the short term, US-German rate spreads are pushing back to their widest of the year and could start to weigh on the euro," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.

"At the same time if there is -- albeit temporarily -- a recovery in the risk environment, we should see a return of euro-funded trades."

Ever since China devalued its currency in early August, a move that sent shockwaves across global markets, the dollar has followed a pattern of moving with the ebb and flow in risk appetite. That pattern tends to favour the safe-haven yen and to a certain degree the low-yielding euro when riskier assets such as stocks and commodities are widely sold.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang said on Wednesday the recent adjustment in the yuan was "very small" and there was no basis for continued devaluation. Li added Beijing did not devalue the yuan in order to stimulate the country's exports, soothing fears of a prolonged currency war.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar fell against the U.S. dollar to C$1.3229 after gaining 0.8 percent on Tuesday as crude oil, a major export for Canada, surged. A tumble in crude prices had sent the loonie to an 11-year low last month.

The Bank of Canada is expected to keep rates unchanged at 0.5 percent in light of recently upbeat data after already cutting twice this year, although market participants are readying for dovish undertones. The decision is due at 1400 GMT.

"The statement is likely to reflect caution on recent market volatility and oil prices, adding a dovish tone. With market pricing of future rate cut risk very much loaded towards the back end, we see the risk to the downside for the CAD today," said Adam Cole, head of G10 FX strategy at RBC Capital. (Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Mark Potter)