* Traders eye Fed meeting next week
* Dollar trading narrowly
* Euro tops 1.10 Swiss francs for first time since SNB
lifted cap
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Sept 11 The dollar was little changed
on Friday in thin, listless trading ahead of next week's Federal
Reserve policymaking meeting that may yield the first interest
rate increase in the United States in nearly a decade.
The dollar index, a basket of currencies valued
against the dollar, traded in a small range and rose briefly
when the government reported U.S. producer prices were
unexpectedly flat during August.
Tame inflation, combined with a rapidly tightening labor
market, are a dilemma for the Fed officials meeting Wednesday
and Thursday to contemplate raising rates. A policy statement
will be issued on Thursday.
Investors and currencies analysts were divided over whether a
rate hike was likely and would keep the dollar in a tight
trading band through next week, according to Omer Esiner, chief
market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
"A lot of investors are willing to remain sidelined until we
either get some sort of macro development or some sort of
clearer indication that the Fed is more biased toward either
raising rates or not raising rates," Esiner said.
Another economic indicator issued on Friday, The University
of Michigan's preliminary September reading on overall U.S.
consumer sentiment index, was unexpectedly soft and briefly
knocked the dollar down before it regained the losses.
The September survey slid to 85.7, compared with the final
reading of 91.9 in August and a median forecast nf 91.2.
The dollar's biggest gains included a 0.40 percent increase
against the Swiss franc, which also weakened to more than
1.10 francs per euro for the first time since the Swiss National
Bank lifted a currency cap last January.
The franc's move seemed to reflect some easing of the
anxiety afflicting markets in the past month, with dealers
saying the franc had been hit by a trimming of bets on the franc
by long-term investors.
By 1431 GMT, the euro had risen more than a third of a
percent to 1.1016 francs and the same against the
dollar to $0.9768.
"The break of the psychological resistance at 1.1000 has
triggered heavy franc selling," said Peter Rosenstreich, head of
Market Strategy at Swissquote Bank.
"Should larger, macro risk events hit the market, such as
Greek uncertainty or China growth worries, we will see a flight
back to the safe-haven franc. However, as long as this doesn't
happen, investors will continue selling."
