* Dollar hits weakest in almost 3 weeks
* All eyes on the Sept 16-17 Fed meeting
* More disappointing Chinese data adds to global growth
worries
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Sept 14 The dollar stalled near an
almost three-week low against a basket of major currencies on
Monday ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting, as
investors bet interest rates would be kept at their record lows
until at least December.
The greenback has struggled since hitting 12-year highs in
March, as rate hike expectations have been pushed back. Though
some in the market still think the Fed could act this week, the
view that faltering global growth could push that back to the
end of the year - or even into 2016 - is gathering steam.
Ahead of the start of the Fed's two-day meeting on
Wednesday, the dollar was flat against its basket at 95.225
, having earlier slipped as low as 94.913, its weakest
since August 26.
"Until Thursday I think the dollar will be moved by
strategic positioning (and) risk sentiment... rather than
fundamental input," said Commerzbank FX strategist Esther
Reichelt in Frankfurt. "We have all the information we require
so far to have a view on the U.S. dollar and nothing before
Thursday is going to change any of that."
More disappointing numbers from China added to worries about
a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy. Growth in
investment and factory output missed forecasts, raising the risk
that Chinese growth may slow to below 7 percent in the third
quarter for the first time since the global financial crisis.
"If there is an uncertain world, if China is slowing
aggressively, then you have a situation where the Fed may well
reconsider raising interest rates," said Bank of New York Mellon
FX strategist Neil Mellor in London. "(Investors) might
reasonably be asking whether rates are going up in December."
Currency speculators in the week ended Sept. 8 raised
bullish bets on the greenback for the first time in about a
month, the latest figures showed, suggesting perhaps that some
in the market are betting on some action.
Even if there were to be a rate hike this week, the dollar
could come under pressure if Fed policymakers downgrade their
views on the appropriate path for interest rates in 2016 in
their so-called "dot chart", said Masashi Murata, currency
strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
The dollar was 0.2 percent lower against the yen at 120.32
yen. Against Europe's single currency it managed to edge
up 0.1 percent, to $1.1323 per euro.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Masayuki Kitano
in Singapore; Editing by Hugh Lawson)