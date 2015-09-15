(Updates prices, adds German ZEW)
* Yen gains after BOJ stands pat
* Dollar index near lowest level since late August
* Subdued UK inflation report weighs on sterling
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 15 The yen rose on Tuesday after
the Bank of Japan held off on expanding its stimulus programme,
with Governor Haruhiko Kuroda maintaining his optimism about the
country's economic outlook.
The outcome was expected, but some market players had hoped
for a surprise easing because of weak economic data over recent
weeks. Kuroda gave no hints about any further easing, telling a
press conference that Japan's economy continued to recover
moderately and that he expected exports to rise gradually.
The dollar fell 0.6 percent to 119.54 yen and the
euro was down by a similar margin to trade at 135.20 yen
. Traders said the safe-haven yen was likely to be
underpinned by any signs of stock markets faltering on worries
about a U.S. interest rate increase or a slowdown in China.
"Kuroda sounded surprisingly upbeat and that is why
dollar/yen is edging higher," said Alvin Tan, currency
strategist at Societe Generale, London.
"But we still think the BOJ will have to opt for additional
easing in the fourth quarter if they have to achieve their
inflation target of 2 percent. In the short term, though, we
will see dollar/yen chopping around in the 118.50-121.50 range
ahead of the Fed meeting."
The dollar index was flat at 95.201, having slipped
to 94.913 on Monday, its lowest since late August, as traders
wait to see whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates this week for the first time in almost a decade.
Volatility in financial markets since last month has led
many investors to believe the Fed will leave rates unchanged to
avoid adding to the instability. Markets are pricing in around a
30 percent chance of a rate hike.
The euro traded flat at $1.1305, having risen to
$1.1373 on Monday, its highest since Aug. 26. It shrugged off a
poor German ZEW survey that showed a slide in investor morale.
Sterling edged lower to trade at $1.5420, after
data showed UK inflation subdued in August, tempering the case
for a rate hike anytime soon. Lack of inflation is the central
argument against a rise in UK rates, but jobs and wage growth
have been more positive, supporting a view that the BoE will
follow the Fed in lifting rates in early 2016.
"Until inflation rises, it is premature to speculate about
rate hikes," said Esther Reichelt, currency strategist at
Commerzbank. "One thing everyone agrees on: the BoE will wait
for a Fed rate hike before taking action itself."
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kevin
Liffey, Larry King)