* Yen gains after BOJ's Kuroda says still confident on
economy
* Dollar index hovers at lowest since late August
* U.S. data mixed ahead of two-day Fed policy meeting
* Subdued UK inflation report weighs on sterling
(Updates to U.S. trading, changes byline, dateline, previous
LONDON)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 15 The yen rose on Tuesday after
the Bank of Japan refrained from further monetary stimulus, as
expected, while the dollar hovered close to a three-week low
against a basket of currencies a day before the Federal Reserve
begins a two-day policy meeting.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda maintained his optimism that
the Japanese economy will continue to recover moderately and
that exports will rise gradually, although some traders had
hoped for a surprise easing because of recent weak data.
More stimulus may still happen by year-end, however, which
would support the yen, some analysts said.
"Further monetary easing is still on the table despite
Kuroda's upbeat message on the economy," said Omer Esiner, chief
market strategist at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange Inc. in
Washington.
Another slide in Chinese stock prices also stoked safe-haven
bids for the yen.
The Japanese currency was up 0.2 percent against the dollar
at 120.01 yen and up 0.3 percent versus the euro at
135.64 yen.
While the BOJ stood pat, investors are waiting to see
whether the Fed may do the same on U.S. interest rates.
Traders have scaled back bets that the Federal Open Market
Committee, the Fed's policy-setting group, will end its
near-zero rate policy on Thursday as this summer's global market
turmoil over concerns about the Chinese economy may have
overshadowed further improvement in the U.S. labor market.
Interest rate futures implied traders see about a
one-in-four chance the FOMC will raise rates this week, although
they still reckon the Fed will raise borrowing costs by
year-end.
Weak U.S. manufacturing data mitigated a decent rise in
retail sales in August but did little to sway these views.
The dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 95.449, holding
above the 94.913 level set on Monday which was its lowest since
late August.
The euro slipped 0.1 percent to $1.1302, retreating
from $1.1373 on Monday, its highest since Aug. 26. Traders
brushed off a poor German ZEW survey that showed a slide in
investor sentiment.
Sterling fell 0.3 percent to $1.5381 after data
showed subdued U.K. inflation in August, tempering the case for
a rate increase by the Bank of England this year.
The lack of inflation is the central argument against a rise
in U.K. rates, but jobs and wage growth have been more positive,
supporting a view that the BoE will follow the Fed in lifting
rates in early 2016.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London and Hideyuki
Sano in Toyko; Editing by Larry King and James Dalgleish)