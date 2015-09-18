* USD hits 3-week trough, though some still bet on 2015 hike
* Euro seen struggling in risk-on environment
* High-yielding Aussie and Kiwi gain sharply
LONDON, Sept 18 The dollar hit a three-week low
against a basket of major currencies on Friday, after the
Federal Reserve failed to meet some investors' expectations of a
first U.S. interest rate rise in almost a decade.
Though a majority had bet the Fed would keep rates
unchanged, a significant minority had reckoned on a rate rise.
Furthermore, though the central bank left open the possibility
of modest policy tightening later this year, Fed Chair Janet
Yellen said the global growth outlook had become less certain.
The announcement triggered broad losses for the dollar,
which hit more than three-week lows against the euro and
sterling, and a four-week trough against its Canadian
counterpart. On Friday the dollar index hit 94.282, its
weakest since late August.
The prospect of loose monetary conditions for longer
reignited investors' appetite for risk, and high-yielding
riskier currencies such as the Australian and Kiwi dollars
gained sharply .
Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of New York
Mellon in London, said renewed risk appetite would keep any euro
gains limited. The euro has benefited from risk aversion in
recent months, as investors who had held euro-funded positions
on riskier currencies bought back the single currency.
In what amounted to a tactical retreat, Yellen said in her
statement that developments in a tightly linked global economy
had in effect forced the U.S. central bank's hand, and warned
that recent developments abroad and in financial markets could
put further downward pressure on inflation in the near term.
"The...interesting bit about it was the fact that she was
quite so explicit in terms of laying out exactly why they
weren't doing anything," Derrick said. "Yes, they talked about
inflation quite clearly, but front and centre were concerns
about what was happening in China, and more generally for
emerging markets."
The dollar fell half a percent against the yen after a more
moderate decline in the wake of the Fed announcement, buying
119.455 yen.
Thirteen of 17 Fed policymakers expected to raise interest
rates in 2015, down from 15 at the bank's June meeting. Four
policymakers, up from two, now believe the bank should wait
until at least 2016.
"With the overwhelming majority in the FOMC still expecting
to hike this year, and the domestic economy maintaining its
momentum, we stick to our call of a December rate hike,"
strategists at Rabobank said.
"Although Yellen said that October remains a possibility, we
doubt that the economic data between now and then will be
sufficient to hike," they said in a note to clients.
Rates futures placed an 18 percent chance that the
U.S. central bank would end its near-zero interest rate policy
in October, down from 41 percent Thursday morning, according to
CME Group's FedWatch program.
