By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Sept 18 The dollar plumbed a three-week
low against a basket of major currencies on Friday, a day after
the U.S. Federal Reserve again kept interest rates on hold,
disappointing those investors who had been expecting a first
hike in almost a decade.
Only a small majority had bet the Fed would keep rates
unchanged, while a significant minority had reckoned on a rate
rise. Furthermore, though the central bank left open the
possibility of modest policy tightening later this year, Fed
Chair Janet Yellen said the global growth outlook had become
less certain.
The announcement triggered broad weakness for the dollar,
and those losses were extended on Friday, with the greenback
dropping half a percent against a currency basket to hit 94.063
, its weakest since late August.
Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley, in London, said
that the Fed's announcement should be considered just as a
postponement of policy tightening, and not a change of plan.
"Yellen (made clear) that as things stand, there's a very
strong chance that they will hike interest rates later this year
and therefore you have to question how far dollar weakness can
extend," she said.
The prospect of loose monetary conditions for longer
reignited investors' appetite for riskier currencies such as the
Australian and Kiwi dollars gained sharply .
The only major currency that was slightly weaker on the day
against the dollar was the euro, which edged down 0.1 percent to
$1.1428, having hit a three-week high of $1.1460 earlier,
after gaining 1.2 percent on Thursday.
Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of New York
Mellon in London, said renewed risk appetite would keep any euro
gains limited. The euro has benefited from risk aversion in
recent months, as investors who had held euro-funded positions
on riskier currencies bought back the single currency.
In what amounted to a tactical retreat, Yellen also said in
her statement that developments in a tightly linked global
economy had in effect forced the U.S. central bank's hand, and
warned recent developments abroad and in financial markets could
put further downward pressure on inflation in the near term.
"The...interesting bit about it was the fact that she was
quite so explicit in terms of laying out exactly why they
weren't doing anything," Derrick said.
"Yes, they talked about inflation quite clearly, but front
and centre were concerns about what was happening in China, and
more generally for emerging markets."
