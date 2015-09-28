* Yen gets safe-haven bid as stocks come under selling
pressure
* Chinese data this week crucial for risk appetite
* U.S. housing-sales contracts dip unexpectedly
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Sept 28 The dollar eased on Monday as
the yen rallied amid drooping global stock prices and anxiety
over potentially market-rattling economic data due this week
from China and the United States.
Europe's main bourses fell as a 25 percent slump
in miner Glencore and a drop in Volkswagen shares
added to a glum mood in markets.
Wall Street was off more than 1 percent, and the MSCI
world equity index fell 5.33 points, or 1.39
percent, to 378.97.
"Risk aversion is driving trade and, if we see some more
signs of weak Chinese data later this week, we could see
increased buying of the yen," said a London-based spot trader.
The dollar, which advanced broadly last week as U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen boosted expectations for U.S.
interest rate hikes, was down 0.6 percent at 119.88 yen.
The euro, too was lower by a similar margin at 134.08 yen.
The dollar index was last off 0.07 percent after
trading ahead before U.S. data showed an unexpected decline
during August of contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes.
The data indicated the robust housing market could be losing
steam.
The yen has been a traditional safe haven in the currency
market, along with the Swiss franc, gaining during times
of economic uncertainty or stress in financial markets. The
dollar was off 0.30 percent against the franc.
The yen has gained nearly 4 percent against the dollar since
China shocked global markets by devaluing its currency in early
August.
Thursday's China Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI),
will be more closely watched than usual by currency traders, who
reckon a sharply slowing Chinese economy could delay rate hikes
by the Fed.
Nevertheless, attention will also be on U.S. jobs data due
Friday for any clues on whether the Fed will raise interest
rates in the near term or not. An upbeat report would strengthen
expectations for a rate hike this year, some strategists said.
The euro was last up 0.1 percent against the dollar at
$1.202
