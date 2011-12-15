* Euro takes a pause from recent sell-off
* SNB keeps euro/franc cap unchanged, euro falls
* USD index eyes 2011 peak
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 15 The euro stepped back from
its sell-off on Thursday, having hit a 11-month low against the
dollar the previous day, with most investors looking to initiate
fresh bearish positions on every bounce given lingering worries
about the debt crisis.
It fell against the Swiss franc after the Swiss
National Bank decided to keep the floor on the euro/Swiss franc
exchange rate unchanged at 1.20 francs. That disappointed some
investors who had built long euro positions on expectations that
the SNB will lift the floor to fight deflation in Switzerland.
The common currency fell to 1.2255 francs from 1.2340 francs
beforehand, while the dollar fell to a session low of 0.94042
francs from 0.9469. The dollar had risen to a 10-month
high of 0.9549 on EBS earlier in the day.
The euro was up 0.15 percent at $1.3000 after having
fallen to as low as $1.2945 on Wednesday, the lowest level since
Jan. 11, on trading platform EBS. The next major support is
found at the year's low, $1.2860 on Jan. 10.
The euro rose 0.3 percent against the yen to 101.53 yen
. On Wednesday, the euro had dipped to as low as
101.10 yen, nearing a 10-year low of 100.77 yen hit in October.
The single currency has lost around 2.8 percent against the
dollar this week after last Friday's European Union summit, seen
as critical to reach a solution to rein in the debt crisis,
failed to restore investor confidence.
"The euro has come down very sharply in a short while, so it
is not a surprise that we are seeing a bounce here as some
positions are getting squeezed out," said Paul Robson, currency
strategist at RBS Global Banking.
"Overall, the outlook for the euro remains dark, with the
unravelling of the treaty last week, refusal to lend to the IMF
and the overall downside risks to global growth. We expect the
euro to fall to $1.26 by the end of Q1 next year."
The euro's weakness, plus falls in commodities such as gold
and persistent strains in dollar funding markets, have bolstered
the U.S. dollar this week and has helped lift the dollar index
close to its 2011 high.
The dollar index was last down 0.2 percent at 80.396,
as investors booked profits on their long positions. With the
European economy headed towards a recession at a time when the
U.S. data is showing signs of some improvement, analysts are
expecting euro to stay under pressure into the year end.
SPANISH AUCTION
Currency investors will eye a Spanish bond auction for
direction. Spain is set to see yields fall at a sale of up to
3.5 billion euros of 2016, 2020 and 2021 bonds.
There was some relief for peripheral issuers on Wednesday in
the wake of a successful Italian auction, despite the country
having to pay an eye-watering 6.47 percent to borrow for
five-years.
"Spain faces far less funding pressures than Italy early
next year and if the borrowings costs are lower, it will not be
a negative for the euro," said Chris Turner, head of FX strategy
at ING.
But any respite for the euro may prove fleeting. The euro
area faces the next potential crunch point in mid-January when
Italy has to start issuing tens of billions of euros in bonds
towards a 2012 total of 340 billion euros needed to roll over
maturing debt.
The dollar held steady against the yen at 78.00 yen,
having pulled away from last week's low near 77.13 yen over the
past few days. Traders in Tokyo said the dollar was supported
against the yen on Thursday due to dollar buying by Japanese
importers.
The Australian dollar received a tiny fillip immediately
after the HSBC flash China PMI came in at 49, an improvement
from the 47.7 final reading in November.
But that move was short-lived, and the Australian dollar
later came back under pressure. It was flat on the day $0.9918
.