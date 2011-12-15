* Euro takes a pause from recent sharp sell-off
* SNB keeps euro/Swiss franc cap unchanged
* Euro falls vs franc, at 2-month low vs yen
* Dollar index eyes 2011 peak
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 15 The euro held above an
11-month low against the dollar on Thursday but fell against the
yen, with investors concerned about the euro zone debt crisis
and a likely recession in the region looking to sell on any
upticks.
The single currency fell against the Swiss franc
after the Swiss National Bank kept its floor on the euro/Swiss
franc exchange rate unchanged at 1.20 francs. That disappointed
some investors who had built long euro positions on expectations
that the SNB would lift the floor to fight deflation in
Switzerland.
The common currency, which drew some comfort from a
successful Spanish bond auction, fell to 1.2252 francs from
1.2340 francs before the decision.
The dollar fell to a session low of 0.94042 francs from
0.9469, having risen to a 10-month high of 0.9549 on EBS
earlier in the day.
"Pressure will remain on the SNB to lift the floor given
slowing growth in Switzerland and the euro zone's troubles,"
said Chris Turner, head of FX strategy at ING. "But right now,
the market does not have the appetite to take on the SNB's peg
at 1.20. So we expect euro/Swiss to hover around 1.20."
The euro was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.2995
, taking a breather from a massive sell-off earlier this
week which saw it drop to $1.2945 on Wednesday, the lowest level
since Jan. 11, on trading platform EBS. The next major support
is at the year's low, $1.2860, hit on Jan. 10.
The euro fell to a fresh two-month low against the
safe-haven yen at 101.042 yen, not far from a 10-year
low of 100.77 yen hit in October.
The single currency has lost about 3 percent against the
dollar this week after last Friday's European Union summit, seen
as crucial to reigning in the debt crisis, failed to come up
with near-term solutions to restore investor confidence.
"Overall, the outlook for the euro remains dark, with the
unravelling of the treaty last week, refusal to lend to the IMF
and the overall downside risks to global growth," said Paul
Robson, currency strategist at RBS Global Banking. "We expect
the euro to fall to $1.26 by the end of Q1 next year."
The euro's weakness, plus falls in commodities such as gold
and persistent strains in dollar funding markets, have helped
lift the dollar index close to its 2011 high.
The index was last down 0.2 percent at 80.419, as investors
booked profits on long dollar positions.
With the European economy headed towards a recession at a
time when the U.S. data is showing signs of some improvement,
analysts are expecting the euro to stay under pressure while the
dollar will be supported into the year end.
Flash euro zone PMI surveys on Thursday showed the decline
in the private sector eased a little this month, but a recession
still looked inevitable with the region's periphery struggling
badly..
SPANISH AUCTION
Spain sold 6.03 billion euros worth of government bonds, in
a sale which analysts said went well. The average yield at a
sale of 2.45 billion euros of 2016 bonds was 4.023 percent, down
from 5.276 percent at an auction on Dec. 1..
The Spanish sale came hard on the heels of an Italian
auction, at which Rome had to pay a hefty 6.47 percent to borrow
for five years.
But any respite for the euro from the Spanish sale may prove
fleeting. The euro area faces the next potential crunch point in
mid-January when Italy has to start issuing tens of billions of
euros in bonds towards a 2012 total of 340 billion euros needed
to roll over maturing debt.
The risk of sovereign downgrades also looms large for the
euro zone and fears that some member states may develop cold
feet with regard to the proposals on tighter fiscal rules that
were the centrepiece of last week's summit.
"We expect the euro to remain under pressure in the near
term," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.
The dollar eased marginally against the yen to 77.91 yen
, having pulled away from last week's low near 77.13 yen
over the past few days. Offers from option sellers and exporters
are seen in the 78.15-30 area and are likely to cap gains in the
dollar, traders said.