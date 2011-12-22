* Euro choppy in thin liquidity, up 0.1 percent vs dollar
* Short-covering seen lending some support but outlook dim
* Analysts: ECB liquidity tender does not solve debt crisis
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Dec 22 The euro pared gains
against the dollar on Thursday in choppy year-end conditions
with ongoing concerns that the euro zone debt crisis could
intensify next year driving investors to sell into any rebounds
in the single currency.
Analysts said the European Central Bank's first ever tender
of ultra-cheap three-year loans on Wednesday was not giving much
support to the euro. Doubts remained over how much of the funds
will be lent on to boost the ailing euro zone economy or
peripheral sovereign bond markets as banks deleverage and cut
back exposure to government debt.
Market players said the looming threat of euro zone
sovereign downgrades was also keeping investors on edge through
the year-end season and into 2012. On Thursday, investors
awaited data on U.S. GDP, jobless claims and consumer sentiment.
The euro rose to a session high of $1.3120 in early
European trade, before pulling back to $1.3070 on steady selling
by an Asian central bank and macro funds. Traders cited stop
loss orders lurking below $1.3030.
It hovered near an 11-month low of $1.2945 struck last week.
"This crisis is not even near to being resolved. I think
when we see markets reopening in a meaningful way in January we
will see more pressure on Italian and Spanish bonds and more
pressure on the euro," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX
research at Commerzbank.
"I do not see many arguments for trading euro/dollar higher
today," he added, forecasting the euro to dip to $1.25 in 2012.
Leuchtmann said large speculative short positions in the
single currency against the dollar were slowing its downward
momentum, with many investors looking to square those positions
ahead of the holiday period.
A total of 523 banks borrowed nearly 490 billion euros in
loans from the ECB, but analysts were sceptical about whether
the liquidity could alleviate funding tensions for some euro
zone sovereigns.
"In the longer-term the liquidity provided yesterday is not
going to solve the debt crisis, it is not going to help southern
European countries with their problems in getting control of
their public debt," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at
Nordea.
2012 DEBT AUCTIONS EYED
There was also little evidence so far that the banks would
be keen to use the funds to buy Italian and Spanish debt and
help pull the borrowing costs of those countries lower.
Banks would be able to borrow three-year debt from the ECB
at 1 percent and invest in Spanish or Italian bonds at around 5
or 7 percent, but may prefer to use the funds to shore up their
own balance sheets.
Euro zone bond markets are expected to come under fresh
pressure with some 230 billion euros of bank bonds, up to 300
billion in government bonds, and more than 200 billion euros in
collateralised debt all maturing in the first quarter of 2012.
Some analysts expect portfolio managers will be conservative
in allocating the funds, which could result in a limited outflow
of euros overseas and curb selling in the single currency.
"Even if banks do use the funds to buy assets it seems most
likely that these will be domestic assets, not foreign assets,"
said Steve Barrow, FX strategist at Standard Bank, in a note.
He added that banks would be wary of taking on FX or even
debt market risk. "We could find that the cash is deposited back
with the ECB or, perhaps, leaked out only into the front end of
core euro zone bond markets," he said.
The dollar index dipped 0.2 percent to 79.865,
holding near last week's 11-month peak of 80.73, while the
greenback stayed tethered in range against the yen, last
fetching 78.10. It has been tied to a roughly 2-yen-wide
band since Tokyo stepped into the market to stem its currency's
strength on Oct. 31.
The Australian dollar rose nearly 0.5 percent to
session high of A$1.0144, tracking a rise in European stocks and
suggesting slight demand for relatively risky assets.