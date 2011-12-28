* Euro holds above 11-mth low in thin trade

* Italian debt auctions eyed, potential for euro downside

* U.S. Treasury report criticises solo yen-selling intervention

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Dec 28 The euro hovered within sight of an 11-month low against the dollar in thin year-end trade on Wednesday, and could come under pressure from Italian government debt auctions that will test market appetite to invest in the beleaguered euro zone.

Italy will sell up to 9 billion euros of six-month treasury bills and 2.5 billion euros of two-year zero coupon bonds on Wednesday in an auction that is expected to see demand from domestic banks, albeit at a high cost.

A bigger test will come on Thursday when the country sells 8.5 billion euros of debt with maturities of up to 10 years. Italy will be relying on demand from international investors to hold benchmark 10-year yields below the critical 7 percent level that is seen as unsustainable in the longer-term.

Market players said poor demand, and high yields, at the longer-dated auction could trigger a test of the single currency's 11-month low of $1.2945, hit on Dec. 14.

The euro was last flat on the day at $1.3072. Immediate support was seen around $1.3050, a trendline drawn from the Dec. 14 trough, but traders said thin liquidity was likely to exacerbate choppy moves.

"The bond auction seems to be the biggest event this week and it's also a theme that will probably dominate the market in the first quarter of next year," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea.

"Euro/dollar still looks heavy and the risks are definitely more to the downside. We know markets are quite thin, that leaves the possibility of a large move if the market is hit by some surprising news - bad or good."

Christensen said Wednesday's short-dated debt auction would have a limited effect on the euro, given the more important sale looming on Thursday.

Funding pressures on indebted euro zone sovereigns look set to intensify in early 2012. Some 230 billion euros of bank bonds, up to 300 billion euros in government bonds, and more than 200 billion euros in collateralised debt are all maturing in the first quarter of next year.

Analysts said there appeared to be reluctance among European banks to lend to each other or invest in euro zone sovereign debt, despite a recent massive liquidity injection by the European Central Bank through a three-year long-term refinancing operation.

Latest figures showed banks have deposited 452 billion euros ($591 billion) at the central bank. Emergency overnight borrowing also remained high at above 6 billion euros.

Some strategists said the figures suggested banks would not be keen to use the funds to buy Italian debt, as some policymakers have urged, and help pull borrowing costs lower.

"The 3-year LTRO was mostly placed back with the ECB over Christmas ... and I suspect there will be reticence to put money to work in anything as risky as a BTP this side of year-end, at least," Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale said in a note.

U.S. CRITICISM

With trade in the euro quiet, the dollar index was calm at 79.800, not far off the Dec. 14 11-month peak of 80.730.

Against the yen, the greenback stood at 77.74, remaining in a well-trodden range roughly between 77.00 and 78.20 seen so far this month.

The U.S. Treasury, in a semi-annual report on Tuesday, criticised Tokyo for its solo yen-selling interventions in August and October that followed joint G7 action in the aftermath of the March 11 earthquake.

But a Japanese government official said Japan would not change its stance of taking appropriate action in the foreign exchange market as needed. Japan has intervened at least three times this year, spending a record sum to battle the yen's surge as other currencies slipped on euro zone debt woes and a stuttering global economy.

Rob Ryan, strategist at BNP Paribas in Singapore, said the impact of the U.S. Treasury report would be limited given uncertainty about the Japanese economy's outlook.

"I think if they (Japanese authorities) feel they have to intervene, they will intervene," Ryan said, adding that a dollar drop down to the "low 76s" might be enough to prompt further action from Japan.