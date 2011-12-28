* Euro holds above 11-mth low in thin trade
* Italian debt auctions eyed, potential for euro downside
* U.S. Treasury report criticises solo yen-selling
intervention
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Dec 28 The euro hovered within
sight of an 11-month low against the dollar in thin year-end
trade on Wednesday, and could come under pressure from Italian
government debt auctions that will test market appetite to
invest in the beleaguered euro zone.
Italy will sell up to 9 billion euros of six-month treasury
bills and 2.5 billion euros of two-year zero coupon bonds on
Wednesday in an auction that is expected to see demand from
domestic banks, albeit at a high cost.
A bigger test will come on Thursday when the country sells
8.5 billion euros of debt with maturities of up to 10 years.
Italy will be relying on demand from international investors to
hold benchmark 10-year yields below the critical 7 percent level
that is seen as unsustainable in the longer-term.
Market players said poor demand, and high yields, at the
longer-dated auction could trigger a test of the single
currency's 11-month low of $1.2945, hit on Dec. 14.
The euro was last flat on the day at $1.3072.
Immediate support was seen around $1.3050, a trendline drawn
from the Dec. 14 trough, but traders said thin liquidity was
likely to exacerbate choppy moves.
"The bond auction seems to be the biggest event this week
and it's also a theme that will probably dominate the market in
the first quarter of next year," said Niels Christensen, FX
strategist at Nordea.
"Euro/dollar still looks heavy and the risks are definitely
more to the downside. We know markets are quite thin, that
leaves the possibility of a large move if the market is hit by
some surprising news - bad or good."
Christensen said Wednesday's short-dated debt auction would
have a limited effect on the euro, given the more important sale
looming on Thursday.
Funding pressures on indebted euro zone sovereigns look set
to intensify in early 2012. Some 230 billion euros of bank
bonds, up to 300 billion euros in government bonds, and more
than 200 billion euros in collateralised debt are all maturing
in the first quarter of next year.
Analysts said there appeared to be reluctance among European
banks to lend to each other or invest in euro zone sovereign
debt, despite a recent massive liquidity injection by the
European Central Bank through a three-year long-term refinancing
operation.
Latest figures showed banks have deposited 452 billion euros
($591 billion) at the central bank. Emergency overnight
borrowing also remained high at above 6 billion euros.
Some strategists said the figures suggested banks would not
be keen to use the funds to buy Italian debt, as some
policymakers have urged, and help pull borrowing costs lower.
"The 3-year LTRO was mostly placed back with the ECB over
Christmas ... and I suspect there will be reticence to put money
to work in anything as risky as a BTP this side of year-end, at
least," Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale said
in a note.
U.S. CRITICISM
With trade in the euro quiet, the dollar index was
calm at 79.800, not far off the Dec. 14 11-month peak of 80.730.
Against the yen, the greenback stood at 77.74,
remaining in a well-trodden range roughly between 77.00 and
78.20 seen so far this month.
The U.S. Treasury, in a semi-annual report on Tuesday,
criticised Tokyo for its solo yen-selling interventions in
August and October that followed joint G7 action in the
aftermath of the March 11 earthquake.
But a Japanese government official said Japan would not
change its stance of taking appropriate action in the foreign
exchange market as needed. Japan has intervened at least three
times this year, spending a record sum to battle the yen's surge
as other currencies slipped on euro zone debt woes and a
stuttering global economy.
Rob Ryan, strategist at BNP Paribas in Singapore, said the
impact of the U.S. Treasury report would be limited given
uncertainty about the Japanese economy's outlook.
"I think if they (Japanese authorities) feel they have to
intervene, they will intervene," Ryan said, adding that a dollar
drop down to the "low 76s" might be enough to prompt further
action from Japan.