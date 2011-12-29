* Euro hits 10-year low vs yen; near 1-year low vs USD
* Italy sells bonds, but borrowing costs stay elevated
* Euro could drop further as $1.30 now seen as resistance
* But yr-end demand for euros may temper near-term falls
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Dec 29 The euro fell to a 10-year
low against the yen and its lowest in nearly a year versus the
dollar on Thursday on worries about the euro zone debt crisis as
borrowing costs at a sale of Italian bonds stayed very high.
Italy sold 7.02 billion euros of three to 10-year bonds.
Yields were lower than at previous sales but cautious investors
still demanded a near 7 percent yield to buy 10-year paper, a
level seen unsustainable.
The euro was at $1.2881 against the dollar, its
weakest since Jan. 10, when the euro hit its 2011 low of
$1.2860.
Trading was thin, however, with individual orders
exaggerating moves.
Analysts said that with the euro having broken decisively
below $1.30, this level would act as technical resistance, with
many expecting a move towards $1.25 in the coming months.
"The euro remains biased towards the downside, not just from
a debt crisis perspective, but also from a fundamental
perspective, with the European Central Bank expected to move
towards more aggressive quantitative easing," said Audrey
Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JP Morgan
Private Bank.
"The Italian auction result was not a disaster, yields were
lower but the bid-to-covers were a bit weaker, so it's certainly
not an all-clear on the debt crisis."
Against the yen, the euro hit a 10-year low of
100.28 yen on the EBS trading platform, driven by selling from
Japanese retail investors and exporters, with moves amplified in
poor year-end liquidity.
There was market talk of an option barrier at 100.00 yen,
suggesting the euro could draw support from demand from options
players just above there. However, its falls may gain momentum
if that level is breached, with one trader saying there were
large stop-loss euro offers at 100.00 yen.
Analysts said the euro was likely to stay vulnerable to
further falls as the debt crisis in the region remains acute.
"The trend is still there for a weaker euro," said Carl
Hammer, currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm, adding SEB sees
the euro at $1.25 by the end of the first quarter of 2012.
"Italy have a massive refinancing need early next year and
markets are a bit worried about it".
However, he said year-end flows tend to be negative for the
dollar, and this could temper euro falls versus the U.S.
currency before the New Year weekend, while traders cited some
talk of euro zone exporter demand to buy euros.
The euro's drop helped lift the dollar to 80.729
versus a basket of currencies at one point, near an 11-month
high of 80.730 hit in mid-December. It was last at 80.751.
The greenback eased 0.15 percent to 77.81 yen.
The euro extended falls on Wednesday, when
investors were spooked by European Central Bank data showing
euro zone banks deposited a record 452 billion euros with the
central bank.
Signs banks were hoarding cash came just days after the ECB
provided them almost half a trillion euros worth of three-year
loans at cut-rate prices to encourage lending. The new data
suggested European banks are still distrustful of lending to
each other, preferring to deposit money with the
ECB.