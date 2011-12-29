* Euro hits 10-year low vs yen; 15-month low vs USD
* Italy sells bonds, but borrowing costs stay elevated
* Euro could drop further as $1.30 now seen as resistance
* But yr-end demand for euros may temper near-term falls
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Dec 29 The euro fell to a 10-year
low against the yen and its lowest in more than 15 months versus
the dollar on Thursday after high borrowing costs at an Italian
bond sale fuelled investor concerns about the euro zone crisis.
Italy sold 7.02 billion euros of three- and 10-year bonds.
Yields were lower than at previous sales but cautious investors
still demanded a near 7 percent yield to buy 10-year paper, a
level seen unsustainable.
The euro hit a trough of $1.2858 against the dollar,
its weakest since September 2010, after triggering reported stop
loss orders below $1.2880. Trading was thin, however, with
individual orders exaggerating moves.
Analysts said that with the euro having broken decisively
below $1.30, this level would act as technical resistance, with
many expecting a move towards $1.25 in the coming months.
"The euro remains biased towards the downside, not just from
a debt crisis perspective, but also from a fundamental
perspective, with the European Central Bank expected to move
towards more aggressive quantitative easing," said Audrey
Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JP Morgan
Private Bank.
"The Italian auction result was not a disaster, yields were
lower but the bid-to-covers were a bit weaker, so it's certainly
not an all-clear on the debt crisis."
Against the yen, the euro hit a 10-year low of
100.05 yen on the EBS trading platform, driven by selling from
Japanese retail investors and exporters, with moves amplified in
poor year-end liquidity.
There was market talk of an option barrier at 100.00 yen,
suggesting the euro could draw support from demand from options
players just above there. However, its falls may gain momentum
if that level is breached, with one trader saying there were
large stop-loss euro offers at 100.00 yen.
Analysts said the euro was likely to stay vulnerable to
further falls as the debt crisis in the region remains acute.
"The trend is still there for a weaker euro," said Carl
Hammer, currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm, adding SEB sees
the euro at $1.25 by the end of the first quarter of 2012.
"Italy have a massive refinancing need early next year and
markets are a bit worried about it."
However, he said year-end flows tend to be negative for the
dollar and this could temper euro falls versus the U.S. currency
before the New Year weekend, while traders cited some talk of
euro zone exporter demand to buy euros.
The euro's drop helped lift the dollar to 80.854
versus a basket of currencies, its highest level since January.
The greenback eased 0.1 percent to 77.83 yen.
The single currency extended falls from Wednesday. Some
market players said investors were spooked by European Central
Bank data showing euro zone banks deposited a record 452 billion
euros with the central bank.
Signs banks were hoarding cash came just days after the ECB
provided them almost half a trillion euros worth of three-year
loans at cut-rate prices to encourage lending. The new data
suggested European banks are still distrustful of lending to
each other, preferring to deposit money with the ECB.
On Thursday, ECB data showed banks deposited 436 billion
euros in the overnight facility, marginally down from the
previous day but still at an elevated level.