* Euro helped by risk appetite following Chinese data but vulnerable

* Heavy sovereign refinancing requirements, weak euro zone economy to weigh

* Australian dollar outperforms, hits record high versus euro

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Jan 3 The euro edged higher on Tuesday as better-than-expected Chinese data boosted riskier assets but it looked set to remain under pressure in 2012 on worries over high sovereign debt levels and a low growth profile for the euro zone economy.

The euro gained some respite as a rise in equities spurred short-covering, helping it stay above an 11-year low against the yen touched the previous day and a 15-month low hit the previous week against the dollar.

Worries about high sovereign debt levels and lack of policy solutions to the region's two-year-old debt crisis were expected to push the euro lower in the coming weeks and months.

"There'a little bit of optimism in the markets after upside surprises on the Chinese data front and also German manufacturing PMI was slightly better than expected yesterday," said Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at UBS in Zurich.

"But generally we stick to the view that rallies in the euro ahould be sold into," he added.

The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.2983, but stayed within striking distance of its 2011 trough of $1.2858 hit last week on trading platform EBS. Traders reported offers up to $1.3020 and stop-losses building from $1.3030.

Against the yen, the euro rose 0.2 percent to 99.73 . It fell to as low as 98.71 yen in holiday-thinned trade on Monday, its lowest since December 2000.

"The concerns that investors have, have certainly not gone away at all," said Callum Henderson, global head of FX research with Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.

"The overall bias remains for more euro weakness ... given the growth and debt dynamics," he said, adding that his bank's forecast was for the euro to fall in the next three months and to stand at $1.20 at the end of the first quarter.

January starts a very busy quarter for euro zone debt issuance, with Germany and France kicking off bond sales on Wednesday and Thursday. Italy and Spain will begin their 2012 funding next week.

Investors are particularly concerned about Italy's cost of funding in the face of around 100 billion euros of redemption and coupon payments in the first four months of the year.

One factor that could slow the euro's descent is market positioning, with the latest U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showing that net short positions held by currency speculators swelled to a record high.

The euro may also get some reprieve if European policymakers make progress on steps to tackle the debt crisis in a series of meetings in January.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Jan. 9 for talks that are likely to centre on new rules to enforce budget discipline across the European Union.

In addition, finance ministers from the EU's 27 members will meet on Jan. 23 before their leaders hold a summit a week later.

AUSSIE SHINES

Earlier on Tuesday, the euro reached a record low versus the Australian dollar below A$1.2600.

The Australian dollar rose 0.6 percent versus the greenback to $1.0295, helped by the rise in equities.

Data showing a rebound in China's services sector in December as well as data over the weekend that showed China's big manufacturers avoided a contraction in December, helped lend support to the high-yielding Aussie.

U.S. economic data will be a focal point for this week, starting with the ISM manufacturing survey on Tuesday.

The dollar dipped 0.2 percent to 76.78 yen , not that far from a record low near 75.31 yen hit in late October, while it fell 0.2 percent against a currency basket to 79.994, below a near one-year high of 80.854 hit last week.