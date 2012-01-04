* Euro falls 0.5 percent after German auction
* Investors focusing on France, ratings threat
* Large EURUSD digital option expiry at $1.3115 reported
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Jan 4 The euro slipped against the
dollar on Wednesday after a German Bund auction found muted but
adequate demand, and looked vulnerable to selling by investors
nervous about euro zone sovereigns' ability to attract funding.
Many analysts described the German 10-year auction as not
particularly impressive, although it was an improvement on a
similar debt sale in November which had raised fears the bloc's
debt crisis was spreading its strongest economy.
Investor appetite to buy euro zone government debt will be
further tested when France sells bonds on Thursday, and at
Spanish and Italian auctions next week. Markets are particularly
concerned about Italy's ability to cover around 100 billion
euros of redemption and coupon payments falling due in the first
four months of the year.
The euro slid 0.5 percent to $1.2981, close to a
session low of $1.2976, triggering reported stops below $1.3010.
"All in all the auction was a slight disappointment,
therefore the reaction is a little bit of risk aversion. Now the
market is looking ahead to the auction from France tomorrow,"
said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea.
Nordea expects the euro to fall to $1.20 by the end of 2012,
and Christensen said it would remain vulnerable against the
dollar, sterling and yen, although positioning meant euro
selling was struggling to gain momentum.
Data last week showed currency speculators boosted bets
against the euro to a record high in the week ending Dec.
27.
Some market players said euro weakness was partly due to
investors booking profit on a short-covering rally on Tuesday
when the single currency rose to a one-week high of $1.3077.
Euro zone economic data also tempered risk appetite on
Wednesday. The latest set of purchasing managers' indexes (PMIs)
suggested the region is firmly on course for a moderate
recession, even though the composite PMI reading was slightly
better than expected.
Against the yen, the single currency was down 0.4 percent at
99.62 yen, holding above the decade low of 98.71 hit
in holiday-thinned trade on Monday.
FRANCE IN FOCUS
France, which is seen at greater risk of contagion from the
euro zone debt crisis than Germany, will auction between 7 and 8
billion euros of longer-dated bonds on Thursday.
Analysts said lacklustre demand at the auction could
increase concerns that France could lose its triple-A credit
rating. The country and its euro zone peers were put on review
for a possible downgrade by Standard & Poor's last month and
other ratings agencies have also warned that its top-grade
status may be at risk.
"There will be more attention on the French auction,
especially as there are still overhanging concerns of
downgrades. The situation in France is more fragile than in
Germany," said Michael Sneyd, currency strategist at BNP
Paribas.
Traders are also looking ahead to the meeting of French
President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on
Jan. 9 to see how much progress Europe can make on their pledge
for tighter fiscal integration.
There was little market reaction to euro zone flash
inflation data that showed inflation dropped 2.8 percent in
December, as expected, from 3.0 percent previously.
As the euro came under pressure the dollar index rose
0.4 percent to 79.962. The greenback gained slightly against the
yen, edging up to 76.69 yen, not far from a record low of
75.311 marked late last year.
Commodity currencies slipped as risk appetite wavered and
players took profits from the previous day's rally.
The Australian dollar fell 0.5 percent to
US$1.0315, down from Tuesday's two-month high of $1.0387. The
New Zealand dollar also dropped, down 0.4 percent at
US$0.7868.