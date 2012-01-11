* Euro hovers close to 16-mth low, debt auctions eyed
* Fitch: ECB should do more to avoid 'cataclysmic' euro
collapse
* ECB policy meeting on Thursday, rates expected to stay on
hold
* Merkel comments bring euro off lows but stays vulnerable
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Jan 11 The euro fell to just shy
of a 16-month low against the dollar on Wednesday after Fitch
ratings agency said the European Central Bank should do more to
tackle the region's debt crisis.
With investors wary before a European Central Bank meeting
and Spanish and Italian debt sales later in the week, the
comments were enough to send the euro lower after a brief bout
of profit-taking on hefty short euro positions.
A senior Fitch official told Reuters that the ECB should
ramp up buying of troubled euro zone debt to support Italy and
prevent a "cataclysmic" collapse of the euro.
The euro fell more than half a percent to hit a session low
of $1.2681, coming close to a 16-month trough of $1.2666
set on Monday after stop loss orders were reportedly triggered
around $1.2720 and $1.2700.
"There are plenty of events coming up that the market is
preparing for and the Fitch headline didn't help. The euro is
obviously vulnerable to a move lower, and in the near term a
move to the $1.26 target is quite possible," said Jennifer Hau,
G10 currency strategist at Lloyds.
"Unless it breaks significantly higher, which you would need
positive news for, then it's hard not to maintain a selling bias
while the euro is below $1.29/$1.30".
Comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Germany
would be prepared to pay more capital into the ESM (the euro
zone's permanent rescue fund) in order to give a message to
markets helped the euro to recover slightly to $1.2730.
Traders also cited talk of bids below $1.2700 and an option
barrier at $1.2650 that may temporarily help stem the euro's
falls, but they saw a risk of further falls as investors look
for any excuse to sell the currency on rallies.
"The market has been really bearish on the euro and looking
for a reason to go short," said Amit Patel, a trader at ETX
Capital.
Another trader said the euro's failure on Tuesday to break
above $1.2820 was a clue that the short-squeeze in the euro may
not last.
A German auction of five-year debt, which saw good demand,
provided little support to the euro. Germany sold 3.153 billion
euros of new five-year 0.75 percent Bobl notes on Wednesday,
drawing more demand than in a previous auction in December.
Investors will now focus their attention on Spain, which
sells up to 5 billion euros of 2015 and 2016 paper on Thursday,
hours before a European Central Bank rate decision. Italy offers
up to 4.75 billion euros of five-year bonds on Friday.
BROAD EURO WEAKNESS
Although Italian bond yields dipped below the critical 7
percent level seen as unsustainable on Wednesday, analysts said
the euro would be vulnerable to concerns the debt crisis will
intensify in coming weeks as sovereigns refinance.
"Even if Italy gets away a good chunk of its debt over the
next couple of weeks it's the financing of this debt at current
market rates that is going to be the killer going forward," said
Derek Halpenny, European head of currency research at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
Market players were reluctant to initiate big trades before
a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, which may weigh
further on the euro. Policymakers are expected to keep rates on
hold at 1 percent and strike a downbeat tone as they press
governments to step up their efforts to tackle the debt crisis.
The euro struggled versus the Australian dollar, hitting a
fresh record low of A$1.2347. Against the
yen, the common currency fell 0.3 percent to 97.88,
not far from an 11-year low of 97.28 yen set on Monday on EBS.
The Australian dollar slipped 0.15 percent against
the U.S. currency at $1.0291 having rallied over the
previous two days. The Aussie rose as high as $1.0352 on
Tuesday, 2 percent up from Monday's low of $1.0145.
The dollar rose 0.1 percent against the yen to 76.94 yen
, staying above a two-month low of 76.30 yen hit last
week.