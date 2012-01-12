* Euro near 16-mth vs dollar before ECB, Spain auction

* Euro risks more selling if ECB suggests more rate cuts

* Analysts expect decent demand at Spain auctions

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Jan 12 The euro hovered near a 16-month low against the dollar on Thursday and was vulnerable to more selling if the European Central Bank hints at more euro zone interest rate cuts to prop up the bloc's economy as the debt crisis deepens.

The ECB is expected to hold rates at a record low 1 percent when it announces its policy decision at 1245 GMT. Before that, Spain auctions short-dated government bonds, which may add to volatility in the euro as it is seen as a test of investor demand for debt issued by struggling euro zone countries.

Investors will scrutinise a press conference by ECB President Mario Draghi at 1330 GMT for signals the central bank may buy more bonds of weak euro zone countries including Italy and Spain to quell a surge in their borrowing costs, or cut rates in the coming months.

"There's a possibility the ECB will prepare the market for more rate cuts, and that should be negative for the euro," said Marcus Hettinger, global currency strategist at Credit Suisse in Zurich.

The ECB's policy announcement will come a day after the head of sovereign ratings for Fitch warned the central bank should ramp up its buying of troubled euro zone debt to support Italy and prevent a "cataclysmic" collapse of the euro.

The euro inched up to a session high of around 0.2 percent on the day to $1.2732. Demand from a semi-official name in early European trade buoyed the single currency above $1.2661 hit earlier this week, its weakest since September 2010.

A further upside was seen capped by offers around the day's high, traders said.

Against the yen, the euro hovered near an 11-year low hit at the start of the week, while it also hung near a 16-month low versus sterling and a record trough against the Australian dollar.

Overall weakness in the euro supported the dollar, which traded at 81.281 versus a currency basket, near 81.49 hit on Wednesday, its highest in 16 months.

SPAIN AUCTION AHEAD

Currency movements were limited in early Europe, as investors held back from taking big positions ahead of the auction and the ECB policy announcement, but traders said the overall bias remained for more downside for the single currency.

Growing pessimism about the ability of European officials to agree a permanent solution to debt problems plaguing the euro has prompted a heavy sell-off in the euro in past months.

The single currency is one of the worst performing currencies of 2012, having already fallen more than 1.5 percent versus the dollar in the first eight trading days of the year.

With the market strongly tilted in favour of bets to sell the currency further across the board, some investors see the chance of a short-term correction higher in the euro if such bets are trimmed.

Still, analysts expect such a move to be clipped around $1.2850.

"EUR optimists point to potential bottoms in place in EUR/GBP, EUR/CHF and EUR/AUD as arguing for an upward reversal, but Citi traders remain firmly in the short camp as long $1.2858 resistance holds," Citi analysts said in a note.

That level roughly refers to the euro's 2011 troughs, hit in December and January last year.

Before the ECB decision, investors expect Madrid will manage to sell bonds maturing in 2015 and 2016 without a hitch despite their relatively short maturities, which covers a period when Spain will struggle to get its fiscal house in order and remain at risk of credit ratings cuts.

Many in the market expect European banks will invest in peripheral paper using cheap funds obtained in the ECB's three-year funding operation last month.