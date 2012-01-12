* Euro hits day's high after Spain bond auction

* Spain, Italy sell short-dated bonds at lower yields

* Euro risks more selling if ECB hints at more rate cuts

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Jan 12 The euro edged up on Thursday, boosted by strong demand at an auction of Spanish bonds, but it faces selling if the European Central Bank hints at more interest rate cuts to prop up the bloc's economy as the debt crisis deepens.

Pushing the euro to the day's high against the dollar and the yen was the Spanish auction, as Madrid managed to sell three- and four-year bonds at lower yields than previously.

Italy - the other major euro zone economy at the sharp end of the crisis - also sold short-dated debt at lower yields.

Yields on benchmark 10-year yields on Spanish and Italian debt fell after the auctions, extending this week's slide and retreating from near levels at which other euro zone countries requested debt bailouts.

The single currency was 0.3 percent higher on the day at $1.2740, having touched a session high around $1.2760.

Analysts said a pullback in borrowing costs quelled some pessimism about the debt crisis.

"We've seen a nice lowering trend in the three days in Spanish and Italian yields, and the market is pricing in a more positive tone to bond markets at the periphery," said Steven Saywell, currency strategist at BNP Paribas.

"So given that the euro has been under quite a bit of pressure in the past few weeks, we're seeing a slight repricing."

Still, euro gains were limited and the currency still hovered near a 16-month low of $1.2661 hit on Wednesday. Many in the market consider its slight rise as merely a correction from the heavy sell-off of past weeks.

Analysts see a chance that euro selling may kick after the ECB's policy announcement later on Thursday. The central bank is widely expected to hold rates at a record low of 1.0 percent.

Investors will scrutinise a press conference by ECB President Mario Draghi at 1330 GMT for signals the central bank may buy more bonds of weak euro zone countries including Italy and Spain to calm a surge in their borrowing costs, or cut rates in the coming months.

"There's a possibility the ECB will prepare the market for more rate cuts, and that should be negative for the euro," said Marcus Hettinger, global currency strategist at Credit Suisse in Zurich.

The policy announcement comes a day after the head of sovereign ratings for Fitch said the central bank should ramp up its bond buying to support Italy and prevent a "cataclysmic" collapse of the euro.

LIMITED EURO CORRECTION

Currency movements were limited in early European trade as investors held back from taking big positions ahead of the auction and the ECB policy announcement, but traders said the overall bias remained for more downside for the single currency.

Against the yen, the euro rose as high as 98.12 yen, but it hovered near an 11-year low hit at the start of the week, while it also hung near a 16-month low versus sterling and a record trough against the Australian dollar.

Euro/dollar gains nudged the dollar 0.3 percent lower versus a currency basket to 81.119, near the 81.49 hit on Wednesday, its highest in 16 months. The U.S. currency was flat at 76.89 yen.

Growing pessimism about the ability of European officials to agree a permanent solution to debt problems plaguing the single currency area has prompted a heavy selloff in the euro in past months.

It is also one of the worst performing currencies of 2012, having already fallen more than 1.5 percent versus the dollar in eight trading days.

With the market strongly tilted in favour of bets to sell the euro further across the board, some investors see the chance of a short-term correction higher in the euro if such bets are trimmed.

Still, analysts expect such a move to be clipped around $1.2850.

"EUR optimists point to potential bottoms in place in EUR/GBP, EUR/CHF and EUR/AUD as arguing for an upward reversal, but Citi traders remain firmly in the short camp as long $1.2858 resistance holds," Citi analysts said in a note.

That level roughly refers to the euro's 2011 troughs, hit in December and January last year.