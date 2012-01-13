* Euro slides to day's low of $1.2766 on EBS

* Italy debt sale fails to live up to Spanish success

* Euro still in downtrend, not far from 16-month low

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Jan 13 The euro fell to the day's low on Friday after an Italian debt sale failed to match a stellar Spanish auction the previous day, in a reminder that Europe's debt crisis is unresolved and the currency's downtrend is entrenched.

Italy sold 4.75 billion euros of government bonds, but demand for its three-year benchmark paper was weaker than expected. The auction came a day after Spain sold twice the planned amount of bonds, supported by domestic banks awash with European Central Bank liquidity.

The euro fell from around $1.2840 versus the dollar to the day's low of $1.2766 on trading platform EBS to trade down around 0.3 percent for the day. It had earlier risen to a one-week high of $1.2879 on short-covering.

"After the Spanish auction people got a bit too excited and bulled up for Italy today. It was OK, but not anything like as dramatic as Spain," said Adrian Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds Banking Group.

The euro was down 0.3 percent at 98.11 yen, holding above this week's 11-year low of 97.28. Against the higher-yielding Australian dollar, it slipped back to A$1.2365, not far from a record low of A$1.2291 struck on Thursday.

NEGATIVE EURO OUTLOOK

Traders said stop-loss orders below $1.2750 may accelerate any downmove in the euro, which remained within sight of Wednesday's 16-month low of $1.2661.

"We're still in the downtrend and many people are short from well above $1.30 so they won't be cutting their positions yet," said Schmidt.

Some analysts said euro negativity was also evident from its inability to gain substantially from a slight fall in interbank rates, which suggested that banks may not be as desperate for cash as they were towards the end of 2011.

"Funding pressures are showing some very early signs of improving in European interbank markets, and with the speculative market very short euro, the scope for a short squeeze exists," said Chris Turner, currency strategist at ING.

"However, one suspects that corporates and investors have taken the decision to reduce euro exposure this year and what could have possibly turned into a two-cent short squeeze in euro/dollar in reality just proves one cent."

He added that he expected the euro to fall to $1.25 by the end of the first quarter, before sliding to $1.22 by mid-year.

Technical analysts said the outlook for the euro would remain negative while below the 21-day moving average around $1.2931.

A media report that Greece may soon reach a deal with private creditors for a voluntary debt exchange initially helped the euro, though uncertainty over the long-term future of Greece's finances kept the rally in check.

Concerns are rising that time is running short to clinch a deal on a voluntary debt exchange, while euro zone sources said Athens may force reluctant investors to accept losses.

The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged at 1.0 percent on Thursday and said its flood of cheap three-year loans was helping banks, adding that the euro zone's economy was showing some signs of stabilisation in activity.

Indeed, analysts said some of the near half a trillion euros of three-year funds injected by the ECB last month probably went into supporting this week's debt auctions.

Still, the euro is likely to remain pressured by concerns about the outlook for the euro zone's economy, and a sharp rebound in the common currency seems unlikely.

Investors are reluctant to build fresh long euro positions with huge uncertainty still hanging over the debt crisis and a precarious outlook for the euro zone economy pulling the euro to multi-month lows versus the dollar and a decade low versus the yen.

"I don't think the euro can go much higher from here as there's not much sustainable improvement in interest rates or inflation expectations," said Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at UBS in Zurich.

"The euro zone is still not attracting any structural inflows."

The dollar was steady at 76.74 yen, while it rose slightly to 80.932 versus a currency basket, not far from a 16-month high of 81.493 hit Wednesday after a run of robust U.S. economic data boosted hopes for its economy and tempered expectations for more monetary easing.