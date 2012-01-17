* Euro supported by short squeeze after Chinese data
* Aussie and New Zealand dlr rise to 2-1/2 mth highs
* Greek debt swap deal talks in focus
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 17 The euro rose for the first
time in three trading sessions on Tuesday, while commodity
currencies advanced as data showing China's economy grew more
than expected in the fourth quarter gave risk sentiment a shot
in the arm.
Despite the bounce that saw investors cut bearish bets, the
outlook for the single currency remained negative after Standard
& Poor's downgraded the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund by one
notch to AA+ following its sovereign downgrades on Friday. The
looming prospect of a Greek debt default is also likely to keep
investors wary of the euro.
The euro rose 0.8 percent to $1.2762, helped by
stop-loss buying above $1.2750 and pulling away from a 17-month
low of $1.2624 hit last week on trading platform EBS. Traders
cited strong offers above $1.2780.
The single currency also climbed 0.5 percent against the yen
to 97.69 yen, staying above an 11-year low of 97.04
yen struck on Monday. Renewed speculation that Japanese
authorities may intervene to drive the yen lower against the
euro could keep the yen in check for now.
"I don't think the euro's gains can last and this short
squeeze that we have seen post- the Chinese data will continue,"
said Ankita Dudhani, G10 currency strategist at RBS.
"There is a lot of uncertainty about the euro zone. The
downgrades were expected, but what markets are really concerned
about are the Greek debt restructuring talks. The euro's gains
could be capped at its 21-day moving average which is around
$1.2890."
Traders said the market is keeping a close eye on talks
between Greece and private sector creditors on a debt swap deal
which broke down last week but are expected to resume on
Wednesday.
Cash-strapped Athens needs a deal with the private sector
within days to avoid going bankrupt when 14.5 billion euros of
bond redemptions fall due in late March.
CHINESE BOOST
The Australian and New Zealand dollars rose to their highest
in two-and-a-half months against the greenback after China's
fourth quarter growth exceeded market expectations.
China's gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of 8.9
percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, the
weakest in 2-1/2 years and down from 9.1 percent in the previous
quarter. The reading was nevertheless above market expectations
for growth of 8.7 percent.
The Australian dollar jumped 1 percent to $1.0417
while the New Zealand dollar rose 0.9 percent at $0.7994
.
Risk sentiment could take a hit if the latest German ZEW
data for January surprises on the downside, traders said. The
survey, to be released at 1000 GMT, is expected to show that
business confidence is fragile, with the current situation
survey forecast to drop to 24 from 26.8.
Spain will test appetite for its short term debt on Tuesday
when it aims to sell 5 billion euros of treasury bills. Despite
Friday's two-notch rating cut by S&P, the bills are likely to
draw solid demand from banks flush with European Central Bank
cash.
A good result may lend support to the euro, traders said.
The common currency was also supported verbally by Japanese
Finance Minister Jun Azumi. Speaking in the wake of the recent
slide in euro/yen, Azumi said he was closely watching the impact
of a weak euro on Japanese exporters.
Asked about the need to intervene in the foreign exchange
market to respond to the weakening euro, Azumi said he wanted to
carefully examine current movements in currency rates.
Rob Ryan, FX strategist for BNP Paribas in Singapore, said
the possibility of Japanese yen-selling intervention might
increase if the yen were to start rising broadly.
"It's pointless to try and stop the slide of the euro
against everything. Maybe they have to wait until the risk-off
hits the market," Ryan said. "When you start to see Aussie/yen,
and dollar/yen and euro/yen all slide together then you have the
green light for action," Ryan added.
The dollar dipped 0.2 percent against the yen to 76.64 yen
. Japan conducted massive yen-selling intervention late
last October after the dollar hit a record low of 75.311 yen.