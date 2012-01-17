* Euro jumps to $1.2801 after German ZEW survey
* Aussie and Kiwi hit 2-1/2 mth highs on Chinese data
* Greek debt swap deal talks in focus
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 17 The euro rose for the first
time in three trading sessions on Tuesday, while commodity
currencies advanced, bolstered by a better-than-expected German
economic sentiment survey and robust Chinese data, all of which
gave risk appetite a shot in the arm.
A strong response to a Spanish treasury-bill auction added
to the relief for the single currency, but the outlook remained
shaky after Standard & Poor's downgraded the euro zone's EFSF
rescue fund by one notch to AA+ following a raft of sovereign
rating cuts on Friday.
Risks of a Greek debt default are also likely to see
investors sell into rallies, with the prospect of more cuts in
official interest rates also hanging over the single currency.
"The ZEW survey has helped sentiment towards the euro and
given investors are very bearish and running short positions,
there is room for it to climb in the very near term," said
Marcus Hettinger, global FX strategist, at Credit Suisse.
"But it will be a struggle above $1.30 as we expect the
European Central Bank to cut interest rates."
The euro rose 1 percent to $1.2785 in morning trade,
moving past strong offers above $1.2780 and pulling further away
from a 17-month low of $1.2624 hit last week on trading platform
EBS.
It had reached as high as $1.2801 but traders cited stops
above $1.2810, with a semi-official investor said to be a buyer
after the German ZEW survey.
The single currency also climbed 0.7 percent against the yen
to 97.69 yen, staying above an 11-year low of 97.04
yen struck on Monday. Renewed speculation that Japanese
authorities may intervene to drive the yen lower against the
euro could keep the yen in check for now.
Apart from expectations of rate cuts which will chip away at
the premium investors get for holding euros instead of dollars,
pounds or yen, the risk of a default by Greece in coming months
and the possible ramifications for other peripheral countries is
likely to weigh on the common currency.
The market will keep a close eye on talks between Athens and
its private sector creditors on a debt swap deal which broke
down last week but are expected to resume on Wednesday.
Cash-strapped Athens needs a deal with the private sector
soon to avoid going bankrupt when 14.5 billion euros of bond
redemptions fall due in late March.
Swiss bank UBS has lowered its end-2012 euro/dollar forecast
to $1.15 from $1.25 previously and expects the common currency
to fall to $1.20 in a month's time and $1.15 in three months.
"I don't think the euro's gains can last," said Ankita
Dudhani, G10 currency strategist at RBS. "There is a lot of
uncertainty about the euro zone. What markets are really
concerned about are the Greek debt restructuring talks. The
euro's gains could be capped at its 21-day moving average which
is around $1.2890."
CHINESE BOOST
The Australian and New Zealand dollars outperformed the euro
and rose to their highest in two-and-a-half months against the
greenback after China's fourth quarter growth just exceeded
market expectations.
Gross domestic product in an economy that is a key driver of
global growth grew at an annual rate of 8.9 percent, although
that remained the weakest in 2-1/2 years and down from 9.1
percent in the previous quarter.
The Australian dollar jumped 1.3 percent to $1.0440
while the New Zealand dollar also rose by a similar margin to
$0.8021.
The common currency was also supported verbally by Japanese
Finance Minister Jun Azumi. Speaking in the wake of the recent
slide in euro/yen, Azumi said he was closely watching the impact
of a weak euro on Japanese exporters.
Rob Ryan, FX strategist for BNP Paribas in Singapore, said
the possibility of Japanese yen-selling intervention might
increase if the yen were to start rising broadly.
"It's pointless to try and stop the slide of the euro
against everything. Maybe they have to wait until the risk-off
hits the market," Ryan said. "When you start to see Aussie/yen,
and dollar/yen and euro/yen all slide together then you have the
green light for action," Ryan added.
The dollar was flat against the yen at 76.75 yen.
Japan conducted massive yen-selling intervention late last
October after the dollar hit a record low of 75.311 yen.