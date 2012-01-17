* Euro jumps to $1.2806 after German ZEW survey
* Aussie and Kiwi hit 2-1/2 mth highs after Chinese data
* Risk FX rallies, but euro seen vulnerable to more losses
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 17 The euro rose for the first
time in three trading sessions on Tuesday, while commodity
currencies advanced, bolstered by a better-than-expected German
economic sentiment survey and robust Chinese data, all of which
stoked risk appetite.
Strong demand at a Spanish treasury-bill auction boosted the
single currency, but many investors consider its rally as a
correction from its latest sell-off since the start of 2012, and
believe it will depreciate more if the euro zone debt crisis
deteriorates.
The euro's outlook remained shaky after Standard & Poor's
downgraded the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund by one notch to AA+
following a raft of sovereign rating cuts on Friday, and
analysts believe the euro could fall back towards a 17-month low
versus the dollar hit late last week.
Risks of a Greek debt default are also likely to see
investors sell into rallies, with the prospect of more cuts in
official interest rates also hanging over the single currency.
"The ZEW survey has helped sentiment towards the euro and
given investors are very bearish and running short positions,
there is room for it to climb in the very near term," said
Marcus Hettinger, global FX strategist at Credit Suisse.
"But it will be a struggle above $1.30 as we expect the
European Central Bank to cut interest rates."
The euro rose roughly 1 percent on the day to $1.2806
in European trade, pulling further away from $1.2624 hit on
trading platform EBS on Friday.
Traders said a semi-official investor was said to be a buyer
after the German ZEW survey, while chatter of macros fund demand
around $1.2770 lifted the euro to the day's high. Further gains
were capped by stop-loss orders above $1.2810.
The single currency also climbed around 1 percent against
the yen to 98.33 yen, recovering from an 11-year low
of 97.04 yen struck on Monday. Renewed speculation that Japanese
authorities may intervene to drive the yen lower against the
euro could keep the yen in check for now.
Apart from expectations of rate cuts which will chip away at
the premium investors get for holding euros instead of dollars,
pounds or yen, the risk of a default by Greece in coming months
and the possible ramifications for other peripheral countries is
likely to weigh on the common currency.
The market will keep a close eye on talks between Athens and
its private sector creditors on a debt swap deal which broke
down last week but are expected to resume on Wednesday.
Cash-strapped Athens needs a deal with the private sector
soon to avoid going bankrupt when 14.5 billion euros of bond
redemptions fall due in late March.
Swiss bank UBS has lowered its end-2012 euro/dollar forecast
to $1.15 from $1.25 previously and expects the common currency
to fall to $1.20 in a month's time and $1.15 in three months.
"I don't think the euro's gains can last," said Ankita
Dudani, G10 currency strategist at RBS. "There is a lot of
uncertainty about the euro zone. What markets are really
concerned about are the Greek debt restructuring talks. The
euro's gains could be capped at its 21-day moving average which
is around $1.2890."
CHINESE BOOST
The Australian and New Zealand dollars outperformed the euro
and rose to their highest in two-and-a-half months against the
greenback after China's fourth quarter growth just exceeded
market expectations.
Gross domestic product in an economy that is a key driver of
global growth grew at an annual rate of 8.9 percent, although
that remained the weakest in 2-1/2 years and down from 9.1
percent in the previous quarter.
The Australian dollar jumped 1.3 percent to $1.0450
while the New Zealand dollar also rose by a similar margin to
$0.8032.
The common currency was also supported verbally by Japanese
Finance Minister Jun Azumi. Speaking in the wake of the recent
slide in euro/yen, Azumi said he was closely watching the impact
of a weak euro on Japanese exporters.
Some analysts say the possibility of Japanese yen-selling
intervention is considered low given that the slide in euro/yen
is due to weakness in the euro, rather than yen strength.
But they add that the chances of an intervention may
increase should the yen starts to rise broadly if investors
become risk averse and sell other currencies for the Japanese
unit, which tends to appreciate during times of uncertainty.
The dollar was flat against the yen at 76.75 yen.
Japan conducted massive yen-selling intervention late last
October after the dollar hit a record low of 75.311 yen.