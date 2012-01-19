* Euro stalls around Friday's high versus dollar of $1.2879

* Stop-losses lurking above, scope for short squeeze

* Markets eye Spanish, French debt sales, Greek debt talks

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Jan 19 The euro edged up on Thursday, supported by hopes the IMF could boost resources to help countries deal with the euro zone debt crisis but gains were limited ahead of Spanish and French auctions and as talks to prevent a Greek default dragged on.

Bond sales by Spain and France later on Thursday will test market sentiment. So far, debt sales in the euro zone have gone without a major hitch in the wake of Standard & Poor's mass downgrade of euro zone sovereign debt last Friday.

"The Spanish auction is of more importance to the euro with expectations quite high given last week's success," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS.

After almost doubling the size of its sale last week in the face of strong demand, Spain will be almost 20 percent funded for the year if it sells the full amount on offer.

The euro pushed against resistance at Friday's high of$1.2879 in Asia before falling back to $1.2860, close to flat for the day.

Traders said stop-losses were building above $1.2880 and scattered above $1.2900, with scope for another squeeze of positions and a test of the Jan 5 high of $1.2946. A clean break of the 21-day moving average at $1.2875 was needed for fresh momentum.

"The market is decidedly less short euros than it was but it is still short and there is scope for a bit of a squeeze from here," said Walker.

The euro remained above Friday's 17-month low of $1.2624, with bids reported at $1.2840 and downside stop-losses through $1.2800.

Against the yen, the euro fetched 98.75 yen near a two-week peak of 98.90 yen hit on Wednesday. Since dropping to an 11-year low of 97.04 on Monday it has gained about 2 percent.

"The euro could target 90 yen within this year, but for now everyone is underweight euro and covers short positions whenever there is good news about Europe," said Citibank Japan's chief foreign exchange strategist Osamu Takashima.

Still uncertainty plagued the euro zone and euro rallies were unlikely to persist. Greece's bond swap talks with creditors aimed at avoiding an unruly default when 14.5 billion euros ($18.58 billion) of bond redemptions come due in March continued to cast a cloud. A meeting between the two sides made little progress on Wednesday and talks are set to continue.

RISK APPETITE

News that the International Monetary Fund is seeking to more than double its war chest by raising $600 billion in new resources to help countries deal with fallout from the euro zone debt crisis improved risk appetite.

This week's recovery in the euro helped push the dollar index to two-week lows at 80.507, down 0.1 percent and recoiling further from a 16-month peak of 81.784 hit on Friday.

Against the yen, the dollar was little changed at 76.76 .

Risk appetite was boosted by gains on Wall Street after Goldman Sachs' earnings exceeded analysts' expectations and dispelled some anxiety over bank profits but the high-yielding Aussie dollar slipped to a session low of $1.0371 after data showing a surprise fall in Australian unemployment in December.

The Aussie slipped away from an 11-week high of $1.0450 set on Tuesday, also falling below its 200-day moving average at $1.0407.

Labour market weakness could shore up expectations for a third rate cut at the Reserve Bank of Australia's Feb. 7 policy meeting.