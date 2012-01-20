* Euro retreats from two-week high on profit-taking
* On track for biggest weekly rise in 3 months, $1.30 eyed
* Cautious optimism on Greek debt swap talks
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Jan 20 The euro retreated from a
two-week high against the dollar on Friday as some investors
took profit on a short-covering rally but looked likely to find
support on cautious hopes Greece may be nearing a deal to avoid
a chaotic debt default.
The single currency has gained 2.4 percent so far this week
and was on track for its biggest weekly rise in since October
after solid bond auctions in Spain and France on Thursday
boosted risk appetite.
Cautious optimism on a Greek deal helped the euro to
a two-week high of $1.2986 in early London trade, well off the
17-month low of $1.2624 hit last week. It was last down 0.2
percent at $1.2930 as some investors booked profts on the rally.
Market players said position unwinding might give the euro a
further lift in the near-term and push it through reported
offers around $1.30, although further gains above that level
could be difficult.
"This is not only about Greece, we have definitely had a
risk-on move and we know there are a lot of euro/dollar shorts
in the market. I expect we will breach $1.30 today but run out
of steam if the rally goes much higher," said Lutz Karpowitz,
currency analyst at Commerzbank.
Many analysts said although the euro was likely to be
supported in the short-term investors would be wary of driving
the single currency too high given the risk of the Greek talks
breaking down.
Greece and its private bondholders resume debt swap talks on
Friday amid signs they are inching closer to a deal that will
pave the way for a fresh injection of aid before 14.5 billion of
bond redemptions fall due in March.
A positive outcome to the talks could boost the euro, while
any negative news could see investors re-establish bearish bets.
"If the Greek debt talks do break down, clearly that is
going to be one of the risks to the euro/dollar," said Mitul
Kotecha, head of global foreign exchange strategy for Credit
Agricole in Hong Kong.
"I suppose markets will look for any sign that the talks are
progressing today to help to sustain the rally in euro."
Against the yen, the euro was down 0.1 percent at
99.86, having rebounded since hitting an 11-year low
of 97.04 yen on Jan. 16.
Aside from the risk of a messy Greek default, market players
still see downside risks to the euro in coming months, due to
concerns that the euro zone economy may slip into recession and
limit progress toward fiscal consolidation in the region.
SLUGGISH CHINA MANUFACTURING
The euro and the risk-sensitive Australian dollar took in
their stride a signal showing that China's manufacturers started
2012 in a sluggish mode.
The HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers index
(PMI), the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity,
stood at 48.8 in January, below the 50 level that demarcates
expansion from contraction.
Still, it came in at a three-month high and was a slight
improvement on the 48.7 final reading of the December index.
The Australian dollar eased 0.1 percent to $1.0402,
hovering near an 11-week high of $1.0450 hit earlier this week.
The dollar was stuck near a two-week low against a basket of
currencies, in the wake of the euro's recent rally.
The dollar index stood flat at 80.234, having dipped
to 80.041 the previous day, its lowest level since Jan. 4.
Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.1 percent at 77.21 yen
, hovering near the top end of its 76.30 yen to 77.342 yen
range seen so far in January.