* Yen recovers after hitting lows vs euro, commodity
currencies
* Yen still seen as the funding currency for carry trades
* Dollar steady after rally, NY Fed Dudley's speech eyed
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 19 The yen climbed off a
five-month low against the euro on Monday and picked up versus
growth-linked currencies as selling t o fund carry trades abated,
but investors will be looking at any rebound as an opportunity
to sell the Japanese currency again.
"There has been a significant rise in short yen positions so
we are seeing a bit of a pullback ahead of a holiday in Japan,"
said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World
Markets. Japanese markets will be shut for a holiday on Tuesday.
"These are opportunities to initiate fresh bearish positions
and we expect dollar/yen to rise towards 85-85.50 yen while the
euro having hit a high above 110 yen, is likely to consolidate."
Net shorts in the yen have risen significantly over the past
three weeks. With Greek-related risks in the euro zone taking a
breather, the euro has been supported against the safe-haven
yen, while the Federal Reserve's not-so-dovish outlook has given
dollar bulls a boost.
But given a sharp drop in recent days, the Japanese currency
was due for some respite, traders said.
The euro was last changing hands at 109.45 yen,
down 0.5 percent on the day, after rising to as high as 110.15
yen in the Asian session on trading platform EBS, its highest
level since late October.
The Bank of Japan's surprise easing last month has boosted
the yen's appeal as the currency of choice to fund carry trades
where investors borrow a low-yielding currency to buy
higher-yielding assets. A recent surge in U.S. Treasury yields
also has made the dollar less appealing as a funding currency
compared to the yen.
Additionally, March is typically a month that attracts
Japanese corporate demand for yen ahead of Japan's fiscal
year-end at the end of the month.
"One traditional yen specific factor is the year-end yen
buying by Japanese corporates and there has been some of that of
late," said Valentin Marinov, Head of European G10 FX strategy
at Citi.
"This time around, however, we have also seen some USDJPY
buying from Japanese energy importers. The latter could offset
any USDJPY selling in coming days."
The higher-yielding Australian dollar last stood at 87.98
yen down 0.3 percent on the day, after earlier rising
to 88.63 yen, its highest level since May 2011.
A speech by New York Fed President William Dudley, due
later on Monday, could introduce some uncertainty about the
Fed's stance, potentially pressuring the dollar.
Dudley is an arch dove and could reiterate the Fed's
position that unless the U.S. jobless rate drops further, the
chance of further stimulus could not be ruled out.
The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies
at 79.775 while the euro was slightly lower
against the greenback, trading at $1.3160.
Despite some easing in euro zone tension, speculators are
still running bearish positions in the euro, although they have
trimmed some of those bets.
The dollar last stood at 83.03 yen, down 0.3 percent on the
day and retreating from an 11-month high of 84.187 yen hit on
Thursday. Traders reported sizeable demand around the 83.00
level and stop-loss dollar sell orders at 82.90.