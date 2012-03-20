* Dollar rises broadly as equity markets fall
* Concerns over China as BHP Billiton sees iron ore demand
flattening
* Recent rise in U.S. yields supports dollar but may be
overdone
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, March 20 The dollar edged up against a
basket of currencies on Tuesday, supported on safe-haven demand
as risk sentiment soured, and making strong gains against the
Australian dollar amid concerns that China's appetite for raw
materials could be slowing.
The Aussie fell 0.8 percent on the day to $1.0528,
coming under pressure after global miner BHP Billiton said it
saw signs that growth in iron ore demand was flattening in
China, Australia's single biggest export market.
Concerns that a slowdown in China could hit global growth
pushed the dollar index up 0.2 percent at 79.659, moving
towards its March high of 80.738, a break above which would take
the greenback to its highest levels since Jan. 18.
"There's a stronger (U.S.) dollar move generally today with
any hint that growth is slowing more than expected in China
being negative for risk generally and the Australian and New
Zealand dollars in particular," said Adam Cole, Global Head of
FX Strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
The dollar's recent upsurge has been driven by improving
U.S. data and a modest brightening of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
economic outlook in its latest policy statement. That prompted
investors to scale back expectations of further monetary easing
in the near term, helping to spur a rise in U.S. Treasury
yields.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to as high as 2.392
percent on Monday, its highest level since late
October.
The two-year Treasury yield finished Monday's U.S. trade at
roughly 0.38 percent, not far from last week's high
of 0.414 percent, the highest since late July.
"The recent dollar rally has been based on unrealistic
expectations for U.S. rates and I don't think it is well
founded, " said Cole.
"The market is priced for rate hikes much earlier than the
FOMC has indicated," he added.
EURO/DOLLAR VULNERABLE
The euro eased 0.2 percent to $1.3211, slipping away
from a one-week high near $1.3266 hit on Monday.
Market players remain mindful of the risk that the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis could flare up again, and fret that
Portugal may eventually need to restructure its debt like
Greece, but there have been some signs of stabilisation in the
euro zone's bond markets this year.
For example, the yield spread of 10-year Italian government
bonds over their German counterparts stood at 282 basis points
on Tuesday, down from around 535
basis points on Jan. 9.
Investors eyed talks between Italy's government and unions
on reforms seen key to turning around the euro zone's third
largest economy.
Prime Minister Mario Monti's meeting on Tuesday with union
bosses could make or break his brief tenure as head of a
government struggling to pay down massive debts and find ways to
revive an economy in which factory output has fallen sharply.
In the near term, the euro could be vulnerable against the
dollar given the diverging outlooks for the U.S. and euro zone
economies, said Rob Ryan, FX strategist for BNP Paribas in
Singapore.
"The (euro's) downside is probably a little more vulnerable
because of the continued improvement in the U.S. data," Ryan
said.
Moves in the dollar versus the yen picked up in European
trade after a quiet Asian session when Japanese financial
markets were closed for a national holiday.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent to 83.73 yen, moving back
towards an 11-month high of 84.187 hit on Thursday on trading
platform EBS.
The yen hit a fresh four-month low versus the euro of 110.70
yen. The Japanese currency has suffered over the past
month after the Bank of Japan's surprise monetary easing in
mid-February.