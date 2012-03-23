* Euro hits three-week high of $1.3294, Aussie recovers lost
ground
* Moves seen in thin trade, dollar should remain firm on
U.S. outlook
* Euro zone, China slowdown concerns hamper risk sentiment
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, March 23 The euro and the Australian
dollar bounced back against the U.S. dollar on Friday as
concerns over a slowdown in China and the euro zone eased
slightly, but dealers said the greenback would be supported by
the improving outlook in the United States.
Worries about faltering global growth in the euro zone and
China, which had hit stocks and riskier currencies a day
earlier, eased off slightly tempering demand for safer bets such
as the dollar and the yen.
The dollar slipped to a three-week low versus the euro
and the Swiss franc, also plumbing a two-week
trough against a basket of currencies but traders said
the sell-off was in thin liquidity and expected the greenback to
hold firm.
"We've definitely seeing a rotation of growth expectations
with the U.S. outlook marginally better and China's outlook
marginally downgraded. This should be positive for the dollar,"
said Geoff Kendrick, currency strategist at Nomura.
"But it's been thin this week and the market still seems to
be undecided which may explain the volatile moves. I think we
need to see U.S. 10-year yields break above 2.4 percent for
further dollar gains."
U.S. 10-year notes yielded around 2.26 percent
on Friday after stalling shy of 2.40 percent on Tuesday. Signs
of improvement in U.S. economic conditions have boosted yields
and the dollar in recent weeks.
The dollar-index was down around 0.4 percent for the day
after slipping to 79.214. It hit a two-month high of 80.738
earlier this month.
The euro climbed from Thursday's low of $1.3133, rising to
a three-week high of $1.3293 before dipping back to
$1.3253, up 0.4 percent for the day.
Many market players remain short of euros on worries over an
economic slowdown and high levels of sovereign debt in many euro
zone countries, notably Spain, but for now the common currency
was gaining respite.
"A week short on data and events is likely to end as it
began - with illiquid trade and the resulting intraday jumps in
EUR-USD. As a result any jerks up or down might easily knock
market participants out of their positions in the range between
1.3000 and 1.3335," said Commerzbank in a note.
YEN SLIPS
The euro rose 0.6 percent to 109.55 yen, in the
middle of the week's 108.49/111.57 range.
Yen weakness was reinforced on selling by Japan importers,
whose purchases of fossil fuels have surged as most nuclear
reactors in the country were taken offline after the Fukushima
disaster last year.
The yen is likely to benefit from repatriation flows ahead
of the Japanese fiscal year-end on March 31, but any gains could
prove fleeting given how determined the Bank of Japan is to keep
monetary policy ultra-loose.
"While we could see some short-term bounce going into the
fiscal year-end, the broad trend for the yen is lower," said
Simon Derrick, head of currency research, at Bank of New York
Mellon.
"Given how successful the Bank of Japan has been in pushing
the yen lower, they will look to pump additional funds and that
will keep the yen weaker."
The greenback has gained 7.5 percent against the yen since
the start of this year, while the euro has jumped more than 10
percent, with gains picking after the Bank of Japan surprisingly
eased policy by announcing more quantitative easing in February.
The Australian dollar recouped some of this week's heavy
losses against the yen to trade up around 0.1 percent on the day
at 86.00 yen, but investors are likely to be cautious
about perceived riskier currencies amid growing signs of a
global slowdown.
The Aussie moved further away from a two-month low of
$1.0336 hit on Thursday to trade as high as $1.0450.
Traders said stop-loss buy orders had been triggered at
$1.0420/30, while Asian sovereign supply was noted around the
highs as it later eased back below $1.0400.