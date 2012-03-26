* Euro faces tough resistance around $1.3300
* German Ifo survey to give indication on growth prospects
* Yen lower against the dollar, euro
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 26 The dollar was higher against
the euro and the Japanese yen on Monday, supported by a rise in
U.S. bond yields, with any further signs of weaker euro zone
economic activity likely to help it sustain gains against the
common currency.
A key German business survey is due for release at 0800 GMT
and while analysts forecast the Ifo think tank's business
climate index will stay steady, many traders are bracing for a
soft number after last week's weak reading of flash purchasing
managers' indices (PMIs) across the euro zone.
That could stoke concerns about a recession and may trigger
a sell-off in the euro.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.3245, moving away
from a three-week high of $1.3294. Traders said that with the
euro failing to breach resistance at $1.3302 last week, a level
representing a 61.8 percent retracement of its late February to
mid-March fall, the bias was for losses.
Indeed, more falls could see it target the 100-hour moving
average at $1.3227.
Investors shied away from chasing last week's bounce as the
euro faced a slew of risk events this week, also including bond
auctions in Italy and a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.
Italy is seeking raise up to 7.5 billion euros amid renewed
pressure on peripheral euro zone debt.
"If the PMIs are any guide, the Ifo business expectations
are likely to soften and along with the headline numbers could
drive the euro lower," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency
strategy at CIBC World Markets.
"Having failed to rise above $1.33, we see the risk of the
euro falling with a softer Ifo reading likely to exacerbate the
situation as traders will lighten positions."
While the euro lost ground against the dollar, it was higher
against a broadly weaker yen, rising 0.3 percent to
109.60, but well below a five-month high of 111.43 yen.
DOLLAR FIRMER
The dollar also advanced against the Japanese currency,
c limbing 0.5 percent to 82.73 yen and inching closer to
an 11-month high of 84.19 struck on March 15. Strong support is
seen at the 38.2 percent retracement of its February-March rise
at 81.06 yen.
Traders said they would prefer to buy the dollar and sell
the yen, with repatriation inflows ahead of the Japanese fiscal
year-end on March 31 unlikely to change the bearish sentiment
towards the Japanese currency over the medium term.
"Even though the dollar rally on the yen has lost a bit of
momentum, the dollar is still strong after it didn't break below
81.97 support twice in the last two weeks," said Teppei Ino,
currency strategist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
"I wouldn't expect Japanese repatriation flows to keep a lid
on the dollar ahead of the fiscal year-end. We hear a lot about
importers buying the dollar on the dip than offers by
exporters," he said.
Ino added that many exporters have already finished their
currency hedging, not only for the fiscal year to March 31 but
also up to the end of the first quarter of the next financial
term.
The dollar index, a gauge of its performance against a
basket of major currencies, rose 0.1 percent to 79.425,
having recovered from a two-week low last week.
The yield on U.S. 10-year notes rose about two basis points
to 2.25 percent on Monday, little changed ahead of a
speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke scheduled for
1200 GMT, with some looking for any signs of dovishness.
The dollar/yen currency pair has a strong correlation with
the spread between U.S. and Japanese bond yields. A wider spread
tends to boost the greenback while a narrowing one pushes the
dollar lower.
The growth-linked Australian dollar was 0.1 percent
lower at $1.0443, steadying somewhat after a steep fall last
week.