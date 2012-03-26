* German IFO survey gives fleeting support to euro
* Euro faces tough resistance around $1.3300
* Worries grow about Spain after election setback
* Dollar gains broadly, up 0.8 pct vs yen
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, March 26 The euro fell against the
dollar on Monday after a better-than-forecast German business
sentiment survey failed to alleviate concerns about euro zone
growth, while investors fretted about Italian debt auctions and
Spain's budget.
The dollar also moved broadly higher, rising against the
Japanese yen and the Swiss franc as signs of
improvement in the world's largest economy lifted U.S. bond
yields and lent support to the U.S. currency.
In Europe, the German Ifo think tank's business climate
index rose to 109.8, beating expectations of a steady reading of
109.6 and suggesting Europe's large economy may be holding up
despite the euro zone crisis.
However, the euro rose only briefly after the data, with
analysts and traders mindful that high oil prices could pose a
risk to growth, especially as purchasing managers' indices last
week showed German manufacturing activity shrinking.
"Ifo data at 0.2 away from consensus is not a strong number.
The PMIs are more forward-looking and retail sales across Europe
have been awful," said Maurice Pomery, managing director at
consultants Strategic Alpha.
"The growth story is worrying. Spain, Italy and Portugal are
struggling to get growth and even Germany and France are
slowing."
Pomery said he would be a seller of euros on any rally.
The euro was down 0.15 percent at $1.3253, having
risen briefly to around $1.3262 after the Ifo survey was
released. However, it was off a session low around $1.3192, when
traders said Middle-Eastern investors were big sellers, with
reported bids at $1.3150 expected to prop it up for now.
Even so, after the euro failed to breach resistance last
week at $1.3302, the 61.8 percent retracement of its late
February to mid-March fall, analysts said the bias was for more
losses. Traders also cited talk of an options barrier at $1.33.
The euro faced a slew of risk events this week, including
bond auctions in Italy, a meeting of euro zone finance ministers
and Spain's budget on Friday. Italy is seeking to raise up to
7.5 billion euros amid renewed pressure on peripheral euro zone
debt.
Worries are also growing about Spain after a government
setback in regional elections, making Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy's task of pushing through harsh spending cuts more
difficult.
"The German Ifo data did give the euro a bit of a leg
higher, but it also highlighted the dichotomy between the German
economy and the strugglers in the euro zone periphery," said
Steve Barrow, G10 currency strategist at Standard Bank.
"We also have tension creeping up in the euro zone
peripheral debt market and that should keep the euro's bias more
towards $1.30 than towards $1.35."
DOLLAR FIRMER
The dollar advanced against the Japanese currency, gaining
0.8 percent to 83.008 yen and inching closer to an
11-month high of 84.19 struck on March 15.
Traders said they would prefer to buy the dollar and sell
the yen, with repatriation inflows ahead of the Japanese fiscal
year-end on March 31 unlikely to change the bearish sentiment
towards the Japanese currency over the medium term.
"We are expecting the dollar/yen pair to trade in a 80-85
yen range with a risk of an upside break. A lot will depend on
whether the economies outside the U.S. also pick up," said Paul
Robson, currency strategist at RBS Global Banking.
"As long as the U.S. economy shows signs of outperforming
the others, the dollar would be supported."
The dollar index, a gauge of its performance against a
basket of major currencies, rose 0.1 percent to 79.459,
having recovered from a two-week low last week.
The yield on U.S. 10-year notes was up around 4.5 basis
points to 2.28 percent on Monday. But any signs of
dovishness from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who is
scheduled to speak at 1200 GMT, may weigh on the dollar.
The growth-linked Australian dollar was up 0.1
percent at $1.0471, steadying after a steep fall last week.