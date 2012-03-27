* Bernanke comments seen keeping alive chances of QE3
* Dollar index hits fresh 4-week high
* Euro also gains but debt worries may cap its rise
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, March 27 The dollar fell to its lowest
in four weeks against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday,
extending falls after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept
the door open for more monetary easing.
Analysts said the dollar could suffer further in the short
term if speculation about the prospect of a third bout of
quantitative easing persists. However, if U.S. data continues to
point to an economic recovery the currency could start to push
higher again.
The euro also hit its highest in a month versus a weaker
dollar as the cost of insuring against default in Spain or Italy
fell on expectations that a reinforced rescue fund, big enough
to protect these countries, could emerge from a euro finance
ministers' meeting at the end of the week.
But the relentless weight of worry about euro zone debt was
expected to hold down short-term gains for the euro, which may
struggle to sustain any move above $1.35, analysts said.
The dollar index fell around 0.2 percent to 78.770,
its weakest since March 2 as Bernanke said on Monday the policy
of very low interest rates was needed to reduce unemployment,
making it clear he was in no rush to reverse course.
"Bernanke's statement has left the dollar vulnerable. It
will need some strong U.S. data to wipe out expectations of a
new round of quantitative easing and over the next couple of
weeks data will be crucial," said Niels Christensen, currency
strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
"In the short term there could be more upside for
euro/dollar but not much. I can't see a move above $1.35 being
sustained given the situation in Europe."
U.S. consumer confidence figures at 1400 GMT could be
closely watched, he said.
A weaker dollar helped the euro rise to $1.33857 on
EBS trading platform, pulling well away from the mid-March low
just above $1.30 and leaving it with the potential to target the
late February highs around $1.3486.
Traders said the euro extended gains after breaking above
Monday's high of $1.3368. However, it later eased to trade last
at $1.3356.
"Technically, the euro has had a decent retracement from the
mid-March lows around $1.30 and the bias is for a little more
upside," said Elsa Lignos, currency strategist at RBC.
The euro drew support from Germany's signal on Monday that
it was willing to increase the resources available to tackle the
region's debt crisis, as well as from a better-than-expected
German sentiment survey.
But worries remained that the crisis will continue to deepen
in Spain, Italy and Portugal. High borrowing costs in Spain are
of particular concern before the government presents its budget
on Friday.
YEN STEADIES AFTER DROP
Traders and analysts said moves in U.S. Treasuries could be
key for the dollar at this juncture. If buying of Treasuries
gains steam and bond yields fall in the wake of Monday's
Bernanke's comments, the dollar could face more pressure.
The dollar was down 0.2 percent against the yen at 82.68 yen
, staying away from a recent 11-month high of 84.19 yen.
However, the yen may still be vulnerable to more selling.
The currency has been under heavy pressure since Japan announced
monetary easing measures last month.
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar was steady at $1.0529,
giving back some ground after rising about 0.7 percent on Monday
though it stayed well above last week's two-month low of
$1.0336.
"As participants cautiously price more QE back into markets,
the commodity currencies - the Australian, Canadian, and New
Zealand Dollars - are likely to attract attention given their
high yields relative to the U.S. dollar," said Christopher
Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX.