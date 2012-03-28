* Japanese exporters sell major currencies vs yen
* Short yen positions vulnerable to further shakeout
* Euro inches up but stays below previous day's 1-mth high
* U.S. durable goods orders in focus
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, March 28 The yen rose against the dollar
on Wednesday, supported by seasonal flows from Japanese
exporters buying at the end of their financial year, with an
accumulation of short positions against the dollar looking
vulnerable to a further squeeze.
The dollar was down 0.3 percent at 82.89 yen after
falling to a session low of 82.61 in early European trade.
"Short yen versus the dollar has been the main theme of the
quarter and the market seems to have taken it too far heading
into the Japanese fiscal year-end," said John Hardy, currency
strategist at Saxo Bank.
"If you look at US/Japan rate spreads, they are not
supportive of where dollar/yen is at the moment."
Investors pay close attention to the spread between two-year
U.S. and Japanese government bond yields. That has narrowed
significantly from highs earlier in the month of around 28 basis
points to 21 basis points on Wednesday.
"I still think the big driver for dollar/yen will be U.S.
rate expectations. The Fed's Bernanke has given a strong signal
that rates will stay low for some time to come so the upside
potential for dollar/yen is limited," said Ian Stannard, head of
European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.
Yen buying by Japanese exporters tends to pick at month-end,
and there is now additional focus on potential flows as the
financial year for most Japanese companies closes at the end of
March.
Such seasonal factors helped spur yen-buying by Japanese
exporters on Wednesday, despite reports that some had already
hedged their foreign exchange exposure for the next few months.
Dealers said Wednesday was the deadline for currency
transactions to be carried out in time to settle for the fiscal
year-end.
The yen has been under pressure since the Bank of Japan's
surprise monetary easing in February, when the central bank
expanded its asset-buying scheme by 10 trillion yen and set an
inflation goal of 1 percent.
The dollar hit an 11-month high of 84.187 yen earlier this
month on trading platform EBS and traders said it remains
strongly supported.
They pointed to stop-loss dollar sell orders which would
deepen its fall on the day at around 82.60 with support the
21-day moving average around 82.44, which dollar/yen has held
above on a closing basis since early February.
FOCUS ON U.S. DURABLE GOODS
The euro pared early losses to trade flat at 110.79 yen
, below a 4-1/2 month high of 111.43 yen hit last week
on trading platform EBS. The common currency rose 0.3 percent
against the dollar to $1.3360, near a one-month high of $1.3386
hit on Tuesday.
Dovish-sounding comments by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke this
week have knocked the dollar as expectations are raised for
another round of U.S. monetary stimulus.
Bernanke said on Tuesday it was too soon to declare victory
in the U.S. economic recovery, warning against complacency in
policy-making as the outlook brightens.
The dollar was down slightly versus a basket of currencies
at 78.966 after slipping to a one-month low of 78.77 on
Tuesday. It fell to a fresh one-month low against the Swiss
franc on Wednesday of 0.90162 francs.
U.S. durable goods data due later on Wednesday are expected
to show a 1.7 percent increase in February (ex-transport) after
a 3.7 percent fall in January.
"To the extent that Bernanke has raised the ante on U.S.
growth indicators, durable goods orders due for release this
afternoon will be the market's focus," said Societe Generale in
a note.