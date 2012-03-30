* Dollar index falls to 1-month low
* Euro rises, trades close to 1-month high vs dollar
* EU ministers meet to boost rescue fund, Spain budget ahead
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, March 30 The dollar fell to its lowest
in a month against a basket of currencies on Friday, extending
falls made earlier this week on expectations of further U.S.
monetary stimulus and helping the euro gain before a euro zone
finance ministers' meeting.
The euro was supported by expectations the euro zone will
agree to boost its bailout firepower in a bid to stop the debt
crisis spreading.
Market focus is also centreing on the Spanish budget, where
the government is expected to announce harsh austerity measures
in a bid to get the country back on a sustainable fiscal path,
despite popular resistance.
The dollar index fell to a one-month low of 78.727,
staying pressured after dovish comments on U.S. monetary policy
from Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke and softer U.S.
economic data earlier this week.
Traders said it was also weighed down by selling related to
month-end moves by portfolio investors and by steep losses
against sterling, which hit a 4-1/2 month high.
The euro was up 0.3 percent against the dollar at
$1.3337, near a one-month peak of $1.3385 hit earlier this week.
A euro zone agreement, coupled with Spain's budget announcement,
expected around 1100 GMT, could boost it further in the
short-term, traders and analysts said.
However, the euro may come back under selling pressure in
the coming weeks and months as concerns remain about
unsustainable debt levels in some euro zone countries.
"Raising the size of the euro zone bailout fund will be
supportive for the euro, although the market is already aware of
it," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, currency strategist at JP
Morgan Private Bank.
She expected any rise would be limited and saw the euro
staying within its recent range between around $1.35 and $1.31,
or possibly lower.
Euro zone finance ministers are likely to temporarily almost
double their financial backstops on Friday as one of the final
moves to end the sovereign debt crisis, although Germany
continues to favour a smaller increase.
Many analysts expect Spain will struggle to implement its
deficit reduction measures as austerity will damage an already
anaemic economy.
The dollar also hit a one-month low versus the Swiss franc
while against the yen it was down 0.35 percent at
82.09 yen, having hit a three-week low of 81.830 yen.
Even though this year's dollar rally against the yen has
lost steam over the last three weeks, the greenback was still
poised to end the Jan-March quarter nearly 7 percent stronger.
ALL EYES ON EUROPE
Koji Fukaya, chief currency strategist in Credit Suisse in
Tokyo expects the euro zone concerns to re-emerge and believes
the euro will resume its decline in the coming quarter after
ekeing out a gain of 3.1 percent in this one.
The euro stood at 109.68 yen, pulling away from a
trough of 108.76 hit on Thursday, its lowest in one week.
The higher-yielding Australian dollar was up 0.25
percent at $1.0391, helped by a pick-up in investors' appetite
to take on risk and by gains in equities.