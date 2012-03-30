* Dollar index hits 1-month low
* Euro rises, but vulnerable to sovereign debt worries
* EU ministers agree boost rescue fund, Spain budget ahead
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, March 30 The dollar fell to its lowest
in a month against a basket of currencies on Friday, extending
falls made on expectations of more U.S. monetary stimulus and
helping the euro hold its ground as the bloc agreed steps to
prevent the debt crisis spreading.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Friday on a temporary
increase in the capacity of their bailout funds to prevent a new
flare-up of Europe's sovereign debt crisis, although analysts
said markets may judge it too small to be convincing.
That left the euro still vulnerable to concerns about
unsustainable debt levels in some euro zone countries. Some
strategists said the euro could test the lower end of the range
roughly between $1.30 to $1.35 that it has traded in since late
January.
Market players were also focused on Spain, where the
government was expected to announce yet more austerity measures
in its budget on Friday in a struggle to get the floundering
economy back on a sustainable fiscal path.
"The stories we've been seeing leading up to the euro zone
meeting have probably raised hopes and the latest suggestions
are that maybe the increase falls short of some of these initial
expectations," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy
at Morgan Stanley.
"The market also fears further slippage as far as Spanish
austerity and budget measures are concerned. If we see that it
will be unhelpful for the euro."
The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.3343, near a
one-month peak of $1.3385 hit earlier this week. Traders said a
reported options barrier at $1.34 could limit its rise.
Euro gains helped push the dollar index to a
one-month low of 78.727. The greenback remained under pressure
after dovish comments from Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke
and softer U.S. economic data this week raised expectations of
further monetary stimulus.
The index was on course for its biggest quarterly fall since
the second quarter of last year.
Traders said the dollar was also weighed down by selling
related to month-end moves by portfolio investors. The Chicago
purchasing managers' index, personal consumption and expenditure
data and the University of Michigan sentiment survey, due later
on Friday, could weigh on the dollar if they are below
forecasts.
The dollar also hit a one-month low versus the Swiss franc
while against the yen it was down 0.45 percent at
82.01 yen, having hit a three-week low of 81.830 yen.
Even though this year's dollar rally against the yen has
lost steam over the last three weeks, the greenback was still
poised to end the Jan-March quarter nearly 7 percent stronger.
The Japanese yen has come under steep selling pressure since the
Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased monetary policy last month.
Sterling also hit a 4-1/2 month high versus the
U.S. currency, while the higher-yielding Australian dollar
gained 0.4 percent and the New Zealand dollar
0.6 percent.
EURO STILL VULNERABLE
The euro has risen more than 3 percent this quarter against
the dollar, leaving it on track for its best quarterly
performance in a year, benefiting after the European Central
Bank's second injection of cheap long-term funds helped ease
euro zone debt worries.
Many analysts expect the euro could resume its decline in
the coming quarter on concerns about indebted peripheral
countries and the prospect that a large economy such as Spain or
Italy may need help.
Even if Spain agrees tough deficit reduction measures on
Friday there are fears this will damage an already anaemic
economy.
"The key question is whether it is possible for those
countries to compete on the global market," said Anders
Soderberg, currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
"For each set of austerity measures they announce, the
economy takes a step lower."
The euro was down 0.1 percent against the yen at 109.47 yen
, though it pulled away from a trough of 108.76 hit on
Thursday, its lowest in one week.