By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, April 11 The yen rose to a 6-week high against the dollar on Wednesday as concerns grew about worsening debt problems in a number of euro zone economies that may threaten global growth, boosting demand for the safe-haven currency.

The euro edged up slightly against the dollar but was vulnerable to further bouts of selling, especially if Spanish and other low-rated euro zone government bond yields rise further.

Concerns about debt problems in Spain as its economy falters left Spanish 10-year bond yields just shy of 6 percent. This has exacerbated concerns about the fragility of peripheral euro zone economies in a market already hurt by last week's disappointing U.S. job report and soft Chinese imports.

"It is a case of fading euro rallies," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC.

"I will use small gains to get better levels to sell ... If Spanish yields go back above 6 percent then it would favour a break out of the range to the downside."

The euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.3103, with traders saying it was propped up by sovereign names reportedly buying on any dips in the single currency. Any gains, however, were capped below the 100-day moving average around $1.3136 and Tuesday's high of $1.3145.

A move below support at the bottom of the daily Ichimoku cloud, a closely watched technical indicator, around $1.3055 and below Monday's one-month low of $1.3033 could pave the way for a firm break below $1.30 for the euro, analysts said.

YEN SUPPORTED

The dollar fell to 80.568 yen on EBS trading platform, its lowest level since Feb. 29, holding just above reported strong bids around 80.50-55.

The euro was up 0.2 percent at 105.67 yen, though it was not far from an earlier seven-week trough of 105.44 yen.

The positive impact of the European Central Bank's second massive three-year cheap funding offer earlier this year looks to be diminishing as investors increasingly shun Spanish bonds and other "peripheral" debt and seek the safety of German bonds.

"The LTROs (Longer-Term Refinancing Operations) crushed liquidity concerns (among European banks) rather aggressively. But the magic power of the LTRO seems to be fading," said Minori Uchida, senior analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

The Japanese currency was also supported by safe-haven flows due to concerns about global growth and after the Bank of Japan refrained from further monetary easing on Tuesday.

However, analysts said expectations that the BoJ may increase its asset purchase as soon as its policy meeting on April 27 could put the yen back under pressure in the coming weeks.

Sources told Reuters the Bank of Japan will consider easing monetary policy at that meeting.

Elsewhere, the riskier Australian dollar recovered to trade up 0.3 percent at $1.0271, having earlier dropped to $1.0226, its lowest since January. The Aussie also fell to 82.50 yen, a level not seen since early February.