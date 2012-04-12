* Euro rebounds to one-week highs vs dollar
* Italy bond yields dip, but debt auction weak
* Australian jobs report buoys Aussie
* Euro helped by short-covering, still seen weakening
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, April 12 The euro rose to a one-week
high against the dollar on Thursday, helped by Italian
government bonds holding their ground despite tepid demand at
bond auctions, but unresolved worries about euro zone sovereign
debtors are likely to limit gains.
Italy's 3-year borrowing costs rose more than a full
percentage point at one auction, reflecting diminishing appetite
to lend to weak economies with big debts.
The other bonds on offer were better bid, though, and Italy,
the currency bloc's third largest economy, raised a total amount
close to its maximum target of 5 billion euros.
The results matched relatively modest market expectations,
doing little to ease concerns that both Italy and Spain will
struggle to maintain fiscal discipline and grow their economies
at the same time.
However, markets have been encouraged after ECB Executive
Board member Benoit Coeure sought to calm nerves on Wednesday,
saying the ECB still has its bond-buying programme as an option
to ease funding pressures for indebted countries.
The euro rose 0.5 percent on the day to a high of
$1.3177. Traders said it extended gains after stop loss buy
orders were triggered on the break of $1.3155-60, forcing
players to cut short positions in the common currency.
"The market is quietly putting the mini-crisis in the rear
view mirror ... People are looking at putting risk back on in
higher-yielding currencies," said Kit Juckes, currency
strategist at Societe Generale.
The euro's falls pushed the dollar index, which
measures its performance against a basket of major currencies,
to a one-week low of 79.412.
Riskier assets also gained a boost as the higher-yielding
Australian dollar jumped more than 1 percent to a high
of US$1.0416 after unexpectedly strong Australian jobs data.
EURO STILL HEADING LOWER
However, analysts said the euro's rise was partly the result
of volumes remaining thin just after the Easter holiday and they
still expected it to drop as concerns remain that the crisis
could spread to much bigger economies like Spain or Italy.
"The response to the Italian bond auction and the
performance of Spanish banks is an indication that problems for
the euro are piling up," said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute
Returns and Currency at RWC Capital, a fund manager.
"We are short euro against the dollar and expect it to fall
below the $1.30 level towards $1.26 in the near term."
Analysts said even if risk appetite improves in coming days,
the euro would underperform, especially against growth-linked
currencies, because of the debt problems and concerns about the
health of the region's banking sector.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent against the yen at 80.94 yen
, up from a six-week low at 80.57 yen struck earlier in
the week. But most traders said if U.S. Treasury yields dip, the
dollar could come under pressure.
"We expect dollar/yen to trade in a 79-83 yen range in the
absence of any fresh triggers for U.S. yields," said Geoff
Kendrick, currency analyst at Nomura.
"There are still some expectations of further easing in the
U.S., while the Bank of Japan's policy meeting later this month
will assume significance."
The Federal Reserve's influential vice-chair Janet Yellen on
Wednesday said its ultra-easy monetary policy was appropriate
given high unemployment and the headwinds facing the economy,
and left the door open to further action if needed.