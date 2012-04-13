* Euro dips, data shows Spanish banks' reliance on ECB
* Still expected to hold within $1.30-$1.35 range
* Aussie falls as China growth disappoints
By Nia Williams
LONDON, April 13 The euro slipped on Friday as
Spanish bond yields rose on data showing the country's banks
were relying heavily on ECB lending, though the common currency
looked unlikely to break out of its recent range against the
dollar.
Disappointing Chinese growth data also weighed on the euro
and pushed the growth-linked Australian dollar lower against its
U.S. counterpart. The Chinese economy grew 8.1 percent in the
first quarter of 2012, its slowest pace in nearly three years
and below forecasts of 8.3 percent.
Some market players said the Aussie's fall may be temporary,
with speculation of another round of quantitative easing (QE)
from the U.S. Federal Reserve likely to support riskier assets
and higher-yielding currencies. Talk of easing by the Chinese
central bank was also gaining ground, lending some support to
growth-linked currencies.
But the euro is likely to underperform any rally in riskier
assets as fiscal and banking problems in Spain highlight
region's troubles and leave the currency vulnerable to any
sudden blowouts in peripheral bond yields, analysts said.
Spanish yields have climbed in recent weeks to just below 6
percent on concerns about the country's fiscal position, and
Italian yields were also pushed higher on Friday.
Having been shut out of markets due to rising borrowing
costs, Spain's banks relied heavily on European Central Bank
liquidity lines in March and borrowed a record 316.3 billion
euros, almost double the amount borrowed in February.
The common currency was last down 0.2 percent on the
day versus the dollar at $1.3160, with market players citing
selling by an Asian central bank. Traders said there were stops
below its 100-day moving average of $1.3134, with more stops
below $1.31.
"This (latest data) is starting to put spreads under a
little bit of pressure," said Lauren Rosborough, senior currency
strategist at Societe Generale.
Rosborough said although market players were aware Spanish
banks were leaning heavily on ECB liquidity lines, confirmation
of the bad news was a negative for the euro.
"There's no new news but on the lack of other information
and data the market is drifting in one direction," she said.
Traders reported automated stop-loss euro buy orders above
resistance at its 55-day moving average of $1.3207. The euro
could break higher if those stops are triggered but most
analysts said any moves would be limited.
"We would need a clear-cut statement of QE3 or anything new
on the debt crisis to break out of this range," said Antje
Praefcke, currency strategist at Commerzbank.
AUSSIE OFF LOWS
The Australian dollar, strongly influenced by China data due
to reliance on Chinese demand for its natural resources, fell
0.5 percent to a session low of US$1.0371. It pared
some of those losses to trade last at $1.0409, but it still
underperformed the New Zealand dollar, which was up 0.4 percent.
Market players reported stop-loss buy orders building around
$1.4060-65 in the Australian dollar, above Thursday's high, and
some said the Aussie could rebound after the sell-off.
Nomura put out a long Aussie trade recommendation against
the dollar, targeting US$1.0800 with a stop at US$1.0200.
"We view yesterday's strong Australian employment and
Chinese loan data as more important than the overnight Chinese
Q1 GDP release and hence see the overnight sell-off in Aussie as
providing good levels to go long," Nomura analyst Geoff Kendrick
said in a note.
Major currencies showed no reaction to news that North
Korea's much hyped long-range rocket crashed into the sea
shortly after launch on Friday.
The dollar was marginally higher against the yen at around
81 yen, extending gains from Wednesday's six-week low of
80.57 yen.
Market players were also looking ahead to U.S. CPI inflation
data due at 1230 GMT. Analysts said any sign of stronger
inflation could limit the Fed's scope to ease policy
further.
The dollar has come under some pressure in the past week
after U.S. jobs data revived expectations of another round of
easing. Traders said the December 2013 fed funds future has
cancelled out the possibility of a hike by end-2013, underlining
the shift in expectations back towards more easing.