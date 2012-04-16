* Euro falls to 2-mth low vs USD and yen, 19-mth low vs GBP

* Stops cited below $1.2970, tech support around $1.2955

* Spanish bonds in focus, 10-yr yields jump above 6 pct

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, April 16 The euro fell broadly on Monday, hitting a two-month low against the dollar and the safe-haven yen and reaching a 1-1/2 year trough against the British pound, as Spain rekindled worries about the fragile state of the euro zone economy.

Sentiment across financial markets was cautious as Spain's 10-year government bond yields rose above 6 percent for the first time this year and the cost of insuring its debt hit a record high. Growth-linked currencies such as the Australian dollar slipped, while the yen hovered near a 1-1/2 month high against the U.S. dollar.

Spanish stocks and banking shares came under pressure as the effects of the European Central Bank's one trillion euro cash injection waned and investors fretted that Spain would struggle to contain its budget deficit.

The worries prompted market players to shun the common currency, pushing it to a two-month trough of $1.2994 and below reported options barriers at $1.30.

Traders cited selling by Asian investors before reported demand from sovereign investors helped the euro to pare losses. It was last down 0.3 percent on the day at $1.3032.

"Pressure is building up on the euro with concerns over Spain dominant," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank. "The focus will be on Spanish bond issuance this week and while the euro is holding around $1.30, the question is how long can it be supported around these levels."

Investors will focus on Spain's auction of two-year and 10-year bonds on Thursday after selling short-dated bills on Tuesday. Any sign of 10-year yields heading closer to the 7 percent level that is regarded as unsustainable could prompt further euro weakness.

Stop-loss euro sell orders were reported below $1.2970, but near-term support was seen around $1.2955, the 61.8 percent retracement of the euro's climb from a low around $1.2624 in January to this year's high of $1.3487.

Even so, some strategists said the rapid appearance of buyers below $1.30 meant the euro was unlikely to test the January 2012 low this week.

"I'm not convinced we are going to go much below $1.30 in the very near term, notwithstanding increasing concerns over the situation in Spain. We may see quite a lot of buying around $1.27 and $1.28," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FxPro.

In the options market, demand to protect against further euro weakness increased as one-month risk-reversals , an indication of investors' expectations for a currency to rise or fall, climbed from last week.

The rapid erosion in investor confidence has put the spotlight on the ECB. Many market players expect policymakers to revive purchases of peripheral bonds in the secondary market to stem rising yields, while some are hoping for a fresh infusion of low-rate funding.

WEAKER ON THE CROSSES

The euro also fell around 1 percent against the safe-haven yen to an eight-week low of 104.66, while against sterling it fell to 82.10 pence, its lowest level since September 2010.

Market players bought back the yen amid muted demand for riskier assets and currencies. The dollar fell to a near seven-week low of 80.44 yen, before paring some losses to last trade down 0.2 percent at 80.72 yen.

Commodity currencies were under pressure with the Australian dollar falling 0.2 percent to US$1.0354, while the New Zealand dollar was down 0.5 percent at US$0.8180.

News over the weekend that China had doubled the yuan's daily trading band against the dollar to one percent had limited impact on major currencies.

Some analysts said Beijing's decision could eventually be positive for risk sentiment, as Chinese authorities would not push ahead with such financial reforms if they were not confident of avoiding a hard economic landing.

Overall the move was seen as unlikely to alter market expectations of gradual yuan appreciation of around 2 to 3 percent this year. The yuan weakened on the first day of trading after the wider band was adopted.