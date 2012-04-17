* Euro rises after Spain bill sales, firmer German ZEW
* But Spain worries remain, seen capping euro gains
* Strong support for euro seen at $1.30
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, April 17 The euro rose on Tuesday after
Spanish bill sales were slightly better than forecast and a
survey showed a rise in German analyst and investor sentiment,
easing some of the market's concerns over euro zone debt.
However, analysts said Spain's precarious fiscal position
would remain a worry and the most important test would come with
an auction of Spanish 10-year debt on Thursday, which could put
the euro back under pressure.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields dipped
back below 6 percent after jumping on Monday on fears its
deficit and weak economy may force it to seek international
help. Analysts said these concerns would limit the euro's gains.
"We shouldn't read too much into the Spanish bill auction or
into the ZEW data - the German Ifo survey (on Friday) and
Spanish 10-year auction will be more important," said Gavin
Friend, currency strategist at nabCapital.
"The target for the euro is $1.32/$1.3225 but I don't see it
much above there."
He said the euro would face further tests with the G20 and
IMF meeting at the end of this week and the first round of the
French presidential election on April 22.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.3145, having
earlier surpassed Monday's high to hit $1.3173, with traders
saying stop loss buy orders were triggered on the breaks above
$1.3150-60. They said a U.S. bank had bought euros.
More gains would see it target the 55-day moving average at
$1.3204.
The German ZEW survey of analyst sentiment rose unexpectedly
in April to its highest level since June 2010 and also helped
lift the euro.
The common currency hit a low of $1.2995 on Monday before
recovering. Analysts said the quick bounce back above $1.30
suggested that level was an important support that could be
difficult to breach.
Once below there, however, traders could focus on a move
towards the January low of $1.2624.
"I think we'll see a test of $1.30 within the next week,"
said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in
Copenhagen, adding concerns about Spain's elevated debt,
shrinking economy and high unemployment would keep the euro
weak.
SPAIN TEST
Investors were relieved as Spain sold 3.2 billion euros of
12 and 18-month bills, although at the cost of much higher
yields compared with a month ago. Thursday will see a much
bigger test when Spain sells 10-year and two-year bonds.
Compounding Spain's fiscal woes, its banks borrowed a record
316.3 billion euros from the European Central Bank in March,
almost double February's total, as they remained all but
excluded from wholesale credit markets.
The euro was up 0.3 percent at 105.98 yen,
recovering from a trough of 104.63 yen on Monday, a
level not seen since mid-February.
The euro and other riskier currencies could be helped
further if U.S. housing data and industrial output for March,
due at 1230 GMT and 1315 GMT come in on the stronger side of
expectations.
The dollar rose 0.25 percent against the safe-haven yen to
80.59 yen, above a seven-week low of 80.29 hit on Monday.
The higher-yielding Australian dollar edged up 0.1
percent at $1.0361. It recovered from earlier falls after
Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting minutes showed it would
consider cutting interest rates in May if data confirmed a
benign inflation outlook.