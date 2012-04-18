* Euro pressured by Sarkozy comments on exchange rate

* Market bracing for Spanish bond auction on Thursday

* Yen falters as Japan trade deficit, easing in focus

By Nia Williams

LONDON, April 18 The euro dipped against the dollar on Wednesday after the French President said a strong euro hurt exporters and should be discussed with the European Central Bank, and it looked set to stay under pressure with investors still wary of Spain's fiscal problems.

Traders cited selling by Swiss investors after French leader Nicholas Sarkozy said the euro's exchange rate should be up for discussion with the ECB.

The common currency hit a session low of $1.3087, falling around 0.3 percent on the day. The move erased modest gains made the previous day on upbeat earnings from U.S. companies, decent demand at a Spanish bill auction and a better-than-expected German ZEW sentiment survey.

Market players said the euro could come under further pressure ahead of a Spanish bond auction on Thursday, and poor demand and high yields at the auction would aggravate concerns about Spain's fragile fiscal position.

"The euro is in a very narrow trading range as we wait for tomorrow. There is a lot of uncertainty in the market and people will speculate on a bad outcome, which should be a burden for risky assets," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency strategist at Commerzbank.

Market players were also awaiting an auction of two-year German paper on Wednesday. Some analysts said the sale could struggle to attract strong demand given ultra-low yields but was unlikely to have a strong impact on the euro.

The euro has traded roughly between $1.30 and $1.35 since January, and has struggled to rise above $1.32 since early April. CitiFX Wire said in a note that its traders were looking to buy the range-bound currency on dips.

"It's a sideways movement because we do not know exactly what happens with QE3 in the U.S. and on the other hand we have the European debt crisis which is not solved. It's very difficult for investors to take a stance," said Karpowitz.

Investors are still looking for clues as to whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will opt for another round of asset purchasing this year, known as QE3. More loose monetary policy aimed at stimulating growth would be expected to weigh on the dollar.

YEN FALTERS

In recent weeks there has been a growing perception in the market that the Fed may not hint at further easing at its April 24-25 meeting, in contrast to expectations the Bank of Japan will take fresh easing steps on April 27.

Bank of Japan deputy governor Kiyohiko Nishimura said on Wednesday that the central bank is ready to ease monetary policy further if necessary to help Japan's economy recover and escape deflation, giving the strongest signal yet for additional stimulus since the bank's surprise February action.

Those expectations weighed on the yen, which also came under pressure ahead of Japanese trade data on Thursday that is forecast to show Tokyo's trade balance swung to deficit in March after a small surplus in February.

The dollar rose 0.5 percent against the yen to 81.26 yen. The euro also managed to cling on to gains and traded up 0.3 percent on the day at 106.44 yen, rising clear of Monday's low of 104.62 yen.

"Firmness in the U.S. economic data appears to be reducing the need for easing for now. So unless global shares fall sharply, the yen is likely to come under pressure for the time being," said a trader at a Japanese bank.

The dollar's possible target in the near term include 81.78, a 38.2 percent retracement of its decline since March and April 10 high of 81.87.

The Canadian dollar outperformed among the commodity currencies, holding gains from Tuesday when the Bank of Canada (BOC) surprised markets by suggesting it is getting closer to raising interest rates as economic conditions improved at home and abroad.

The U.S. dollar fell 0.2 percent to a session low of C$0.9883, bringing into focus the 2011 low of C$0.9842.

"Relative rate expectations should work in the CAD's favour particularly against the commodity currencies," analysts at BNP Paribas said in a client note.

The Australian dollar was steady around US$1.0392, while the New Zealand dollar was virtually flat at US$0.8209.