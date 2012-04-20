* Euro ticks up after German Ifo survey

* Trade likely to be subdued ahead of French vote on Sunday

* IMF's euro zone firewall funding talks eyed

By Nia Williams

LONDON, April 20 The euro edged higher on Friday after a better-than-expected German business sentiment survey, but gains looked capped by concerns over Spain's finances and uncertainty ahead of the first round of French presidential elections on Sunday.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields flirted with the 6 percent level after a debt auction on Thursday fell short of market expectations, helping keep the euro hemmed firmly within its recent trading range between $1.30 and $1.32.

The common currency was last up 0.2 percent at $1.3160, paring gains after hitting a session high of $1.3180 after the Ifo survey. Traders cited sizeable options expiries around $1.32 that were likely to check any further gains.

Germany's Ifo business climate index rose to 109.9 in April versus a forecast of 109.5, in a sign the euro zone's largest economy continued to outpace the bloc's debt-ravaged southern states.

"The Ifo surprised once again to the upside so we gained a bit of intra-day volatility but the wider ranges are still very tight," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS.

"Spanish yields are back close to 6 percent and that's clearly the focus of the markets in the longer-term. The euro could break below $1.30 if there is big escalation in Spanish yields or if French bonds take off."

Concerns about Spain's deficit, banking sector and poor growth outlook have mounted in recent days, raising the possibility of a further climb in bond yields to the 7 percent level that is seen as unsustainable.

A firm break below $1.30 would open the door to a test of the euro's 2012 low at $1.2624. Most analysts expected the common currency to remain rangebound ahead of the French vote on Sunday, however.

"The reaction for the euro is more likely to come after Sunday when we begin to hear what the market will view as credible policies should the candidates get elected," said Daragh Maher, currency strategist at HSBC.

Financial markets are growing nervous that the expected overall winner, Socialist Francois Hollande, may have a looser grip on government finances than current President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Despite signs German economic growth is still robust, the outlook for the euro zone remained clouded. Market rumours - later denied - of a credit rating downgrade for France had weighed on the common currency in the previous session.

Greek banks are also expected to post deep losses for 2011 when they report later in the session.

Nevertheless, weaker-than-expected U.S. data on Thursday and expectations of further monetary easing from the Bank of Japan next week meant many investors were reluctant to sell the euro aggressively against the dollar or yen.

FIREWALL BOOST EXPECTED

The International Monetary Fund is expected to announce over the weekend the amount of extra funds raised to bolster the euro zone financial firewall. IMF managing director Christine Lagarde wants at least $400 billion in extra funds and so far $320 billion has been pledged from Europe and Japan.

"If it were to go beyond the $400 billion soft target and approach the original $500 billion target, then the euro could gap higher on the Sunday open," Citibank analyst Greg Anderson said in a note.

"On the other hand, if total fundraising fails to go beyond the $320 billion announced thus far, then we would expect a larger reaction, with euro gapping lower," he said.

The yen hovered close to its lowest levels in ten days against the dollar after Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said the BoJ would continue powerful monetary easing until a 1 percent inflation target is in sight.

His words reinforced expectations the BoJ will ease policy further at its April 27 meeting.

The dollar stood at 81.77 yen, bringing its April 10 peak of 81.87 yen into focus. The euro hit a two-week high of 107.67 yen, up 0.4 percent on the day and staging a strong comeback from Monday's trough of 104.63 yen.

Commodity currencies were also broadly steady against the U.S. dollar, with the Aussie trading at US$1.0330 and the New Zealand dollar down 0.1 percent to US$0.8131.