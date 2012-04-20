* Euro ticks up after German Ifo survey
* Trade likely to be subdued ahead of French vote on Sunday
* IMF's euro zone firewall funding talks eyed
By Nia Williams
LONDON, April 20 The euro edged higher on Friday
after a better-than-expected German business sentiment survey,
but gains looked capped by concerns over Spain's finances and
uncertainty ahead of the first round of French presidential
elections on Sunday.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields flirted with the 6
percent level after a debt auction on Thursday fell short of
market expectations, helping keep the euro hemmed firmly within
its recent trading range between $1.30 and $1.32.
The common currency was last up 0.2 percent at
$1.3160, paring gains after hitting a session high of $1.3180
after the Ifo survey. Traders cited sizeable options expiries
around $1.32 that were likely to check any further gains.
Germany's Ifo business climate index rose to 109.9 in April
versus a forecast of 109.5, in a sign the euro zone's largest
economy continued to outpace the bloc's debt-ravaged southern
states.
"The Ifo surprised once again to the upside so we gained a
bit of intra-day volatility but the wider ranges are still very
tight," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS.
"Spanish yields are back close to 6 percent and that's
clearly the focus of the markets in the longer-term. The euro
could break below $1.30 if there is big escalation in Spanish
yields or if French bonds take off."
Concerns about Spain's deficit, banking sector and poor
growth outlook have mounted in recent days, raising the
possibility of a further climb in bond yields to the 7 percent
level that is seen as unsustainable.
A firm break below $1.30 would open the door to a test of
the euro's 2012 low at $1.2624. Most analysts expected the
common currency to remain rangebound ahead of the French vote on
Sunday, however.
"The reaction for the euro is more likely to come after
Sunday when we begin to hear what the market will view as
credible policies should the candidates get elected," said
Daragh Maher, currency strategist at HSBC.
Financial markets are growing nervous that the expected
overall winner, Socialist Francois Hollande, may have a looser
grip on government finances than current President Nicolas
Sarkozy.
Despite signs German economic growth is still robust, the
outlook for the euro zone remained clouded. Market rumours -
later denied - of a credit rating downgrade for France had
weighed on the common currency in the previous session.
Greek banks are also expected to post deep losses for 2011
when they report later in the session.
Nevertheless, weaker-than-expected U.S. data on Thursday and
expectations of further monetary easing from the Bank of Japan
next week meant many investors were reluctant to sell the euro
aggressively against the dollar or yen.
FIREWALL BOOST EXPECTED
The International Monetary Fund is expected to announce over
the weekend the amount of extra funds raised to bolster the euro
zone financial firewall. IMF managing director Christine Lagarde
wants at least $400 billion in extra funds and so far $320
billion has been pledged from Europe and Japan.
"If it were to go beyond the $400 billion soft target and
approach the original $500 billion target, then the euro could
gap higher on the Sunday open," Citibank analyst Greg Anderson
said in a note.
"On the other hand, if total fundraising fails to go beyond
the $320 billion announced thus far, then we would expect a
larger reaction, with euro gapping lower," he said.
The yen hovered close to its lowest levels in ten days
against the dollar after Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said the BoJ
would continue powerful monetary easing until a 1 percent
inflation target is in sight.
His words reinforced expectations the BoJ will ease policy
further at its April 27 meeting.
The dollar stood at 81.77 yen, bringing its April 10
peak of 81.87 yen into focus. The euro hit a two-week high of
107.67 yen, up 0.4 percent on the day and staging a
strong comeback from Monday's trough of 104.63 yen.
Commodity currencies were also broadly steady against the
U.S. dollar, with the Aussie trading at US$1.0330 and
the New Zealand dollar down 0.1 percent to US$0.8131.